$156,000 purse brings prestige and expected strong field for one-day Growler race in California

April 19 road event continues with self-support rules and introduces separate start times for elites and juniors

A three-fold increase in the prize purse at this year's The Growler, the 139-mile one-day road race at Levi's GranFondo, brings the total payout to $156,000 for the top 10 riders in men's and women's divisions on April 19. 

Other changes to the pro race include separate start times for women, men and juniors, one designated 'personal support' area on the route and payouts going 10 deep. Last year The Growler rewarded the top five women and top five men equally with shares that totalled $55,000. This year winners will receive $25,000 checks.

