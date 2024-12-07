Lotte Kopecky, Tadej Pogaçar win 2024 Vélo d’Or awards

By
published

Luis Angel Maté recognised in new category honouring riders' social commitment

Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (R) receives the Eddy Merckx men&#039;s trophy from Belgian rider Tom Boonen (L) during the 2024 Velo d&#039;Or award ceremony at the Pavillon Gabriel in Paris on December 6, 2024. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Tadej Pogaçar receives Eddy Merckx men's trophy from Tom Boonen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky and Tadej Pogaçar won this year’s Vélo d'Or awards for men and women, presented in a formal ceremony in Paris on Friday evening. Kopecky and Pogaçar were also awarded the Eddy Merckx Trophy for Best Classics rider.

Created in 1992, the Vélo d'Or aims to crown the world's best rider at the end of each season.  For the second time in its 32-year history, the winners were revealed in person with a ceremony attended by most of the nominees.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 