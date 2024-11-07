Vélo d'Or create new Gino Mäder prize honouring riders' social commitment

2024 winners of prestigious French cycling awards to be revealed on December 6

Gino Mäder
Gino Mäder (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vélo d'Or awards for 2024 will introduce a new prize honouring bike riders' social commitment and named after the late Gino Mäder.

A talented climber who died, aged 26, during the 2023 Tour de Suisse as the consequences of his injuries in a downhill crash, Mäder was a keen lifelong activist for humanitarian causes. 

