From Madrid to Marbella: Luis Maté celebrates retirement with 650-kilometre ride home from Vuelta a España

By
published

From Madrid to Marbella: Luis Maté celebrates retirement with 650-kilometre ride home from Vuelta a España

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 08: Luis Angel Mate of Spain and Team Euskaltel - Euskadi sprints during the La Vuelta - 79th Tour of Spain 2024, Stage 21 a 24.6km individual time trial stage from Madrid to Madrid / #UCIWT / on September 08, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel-Euskadi) retired after the completing the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

As if riding the 3,261 kilometres of the 2024 Vuelta a España as his last race was not enough, Spanish veteran Luis Maté (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is celebrating his retirement by riding the 600 kilometres from the Vuelta finish in Madrid to his home in Marbella in the south of Spain.

Maté started his three-day return on Monday morning “without getting up too early” and will stay overnight in Puertollano, a town some 250 kilometres south of the Spanish capital. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.