'Lorena will be the leader' - Dutch team go all-in for sprinter at Paris Olympics

By
published

'The competition will have a hard time with this team' says national coach Loes Gunnewijk

Lorena Wiebes
Lorena Wiebes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes will be the sole leader of a powerful Dutch team in the elite women's race on August 4 at the Paris Olympic Games

National coach Loes Gunnewijk confirmed the decision to appoint Wiebes as the team leader in an interview with NOS but also stated that the four-rider selection provides for options across different race scenarios.

