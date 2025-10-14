Lorena Wiebes to chase more rainbow jerseys at Track World Championships with busy event schedule

2024 scratch world champion will return to the velodrome in Chile

Dutch racer Lorena Wiebes pictured on the podium after the women elite race at the UCI World Gravel Championships, Saturday 11 October 2025, in Maastricht, The Netherlands. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Lorena Wiebes recently took gold at the Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Netherlands' racer Lorena Wiebes will be hoping to add at least one more rainbow jersey to her collection as she once again takes part in the Track World Championships, taking place in Santiago, Chile from October 22 to 26.

Wiebes, who does not have a deep background in track racing, took part in her first senior Track World Championships last year, winning the scratch race to claim her first elite-level rainbow jersey. She went on to take silver in the same event at the European Championships this summer.

