Live coverage of Itzulia Basque Country, Scheldeprijs, and Paris-Roubaix this week on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was not at his best at the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) riding stage 2 at Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 The 2018 Scheldeprijs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) continued his strong start to the season at Tirreno. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) climbs the Kemmelberg during Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the Tour of Flanders, the cobbles Classics action continues this week with Scheldeprijs on Wednesday, and Cyclingnews will also have stage-by-stage live coverage from the Itzulia Basque Country and then Paris-Roubaix on Sunday.

The Itzulia Basque Country kicks off on Monday with an individual time trial, and the race sees a number of Grand Tour contenders continue to hone their form before the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France.

Geraint Thomas returns from a weather-hit block of training to lead the line for Team Sky. Mikel Landa (Movistar), Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida), Dan Martin (UAE Team Emirates), and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) also feature, while Milan-San Remo winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) returns to racing as he builds up for the Ardennes.

Cyclingnews will have live coverage throughout the race, along with news and reports from the Basque Country.

Scheldeprijs on Wednesday provides the sprinters with a chance to shine on the cobbles of Belgium. Fabio Jakobsen, Pascal Ackermann, Marcel Kittel, André Greipel and Nacer Bouhanni are all set to start. Cyclingnews will have complete live coverage from the race, along with news, reports and tech coverage.

We close out the cobbled Classics with possibly the biggest and most important one-day race of all: Paris-Roubaix.

The 117th edition of the race takes place on Sunday, with defending champion Peter Sagan desperate to rescue his spring after an underwhelming campaign thus far.

The three-time world champion will face stiff competition from a rejuvenated EF-Education First team and a host of other contenders including Alexander Kristoff, Wout van Aert, Greg Van Avermaet, Tiesj Benoot, Oliver Naesen, Zdenek Stybar and John Degenkolb.

Cyclingnews will have complete live coverage from the race, along with news, reports, podcasts, and tech coverage.