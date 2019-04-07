Trending

Alberto Bettiol wins Tour of Flanders

'I still don't believe it' says EF Education First rider after solo victory

Image 1 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) wins Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) wins Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 56

Sep Vanmarcke and Alberto Bettiol celebrate at EF Education First bus

Sep Vanmarcke and Alberto Bettiol celebrate at EF Education First bus
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 56

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) cuts on his elbow after crashing at the Tour of Flanders

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) cuts on his elbow after crashing at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 56

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) after the Tour of Flanders

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) after the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 56

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) sprinting at Tour of Flanders

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) sprinting at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 56

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) racing at the Tour of Flanders

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) racing at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 56

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) racing at the Tour of Flanders

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) racing at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) celebrates winning the Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) celebrates winning the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 56

The 2019 Tour of Flanders podium (l-r): Kasper Asgreen, Alberto Bettiol and Alexander Kristoff

The 2019 Tour of Flanders podium (l-r): Kasper Asgreen, Alberto Bettiol and Alexander Kristoff
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 56

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was not at his best at the Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was not at his best at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 56

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) suffers

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) suffers
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) celebrates double Italian success at the Tour of Flanders with Marta Bastianelli (Virtu)

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) celebrates double Italian success at the Tour of Flanders with Marta Bastianelli (Virtu)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First)

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) time trials to victory at the Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) time trials to victory at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) suffers on the Paterberg

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) suffers on the Paterberg
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) makes his move over the top of the Kwaremont

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) makes his move over the top of the Kwaremont
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 56

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour of Flanders

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 56

Jens Keukeleire of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / Bob Jungels of Luxembourg and Team Deceuninck-Quickstep / Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Corendon-Circus / during the 103rd Tour of Flanders 2019

Jens Keukeleire of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal / Bob Jungels of Luxembourg and Team Deceuninck-Quickstep / Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Corendon-Circus / during the 103rd Tour of Flanders 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 56

Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team Sky / Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck-Quickstep on the Paterberg

Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team Sky / Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck-Quickstep on the Paterberg
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 56

Tour of Flanders Podium (l-r) - Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck-Quickstep / Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team Ef Education First / Alexander Kristoff of Norway and UAE Team Emirates

Tour of Flanders Podium (l-r) - Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck-Quickstep / Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team Ef Education First / Alexander Kristoff of Norway and UAE Team Emirates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 56

Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team Sky / Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck-Quickstep

Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team Sky / Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck-Quickstep
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) holds up the trophy after winning Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) holds up the trophy after winning Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 56

European champion Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) after the Tour of Flanders

European champion Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) after the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 56

Tour of Flanders - Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team Ef Education First on the Paterberg

Tour of Flanders - Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team Ef Education First on the Paterberg
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) in a solo breakaway at the Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) in a solo breakaway at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 56

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 56

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour of Flanders

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 56

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour of Flanders

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 56

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour of Flanders

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 56

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 56

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 56

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 56

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 56

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 56

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour of Flanders

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 56

Tour of Flanders - Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team Ef Education First on the Paterberg

Tour of Flanders - Alberto Bettiol of Italy and Team Ef Education First on the Paterberg
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 56

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders

Greg Van Avermaet (CCC) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 56

Tour of Flanders - Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team Ag2R La Mondiale on the Paterberg

Tour of Flanders - Oliver Naesen of Belgium and Team Ag2R La Mondiale on the Paterberg
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 56

The podium celebration at the Tour of Flanders

The podium celebration at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) celebrates winning Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) celebrates winning Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) celebrates winning Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) celebrates winning Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) and Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) celebrates winning men's and women's Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) and Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) celebrates winning men's and women's Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) wins Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) wins Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) and Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) celebrates winning men's and women's Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) and Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) celebrates winning men's and women's Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) celebrates winning Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) celebrates winning Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) on his way to a solo victory at Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) on his way to a solo victory at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 47 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) wins Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) wins Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 48 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) takes a solo victory at Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) takes a solo victory at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 49 of 56

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) at Tour of Flanders

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First) at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 50 of 56

Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck-Quickstep / Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team Ef Education First / Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team Sky / during the 103rd Tour of Flanders 2019

Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck-Quickstep / Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team Ef Education First / Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team Sky / during the 103rd Tour of Flanders 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 51 of 56

Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) at Tour of Flanders

Matej Mohoric (UAE Team Emirates) at Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 52 of 56

Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck-Quickstep / Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team Ef Education First / Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team Sky / during the 103rd Tour of Flanders 2019

Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Deceuninck-Quickstep / Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team Ef Education First / Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team Sky / during the 103rd Tour of Flanders 2019
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 53 of 56

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 54 of 56

Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team Ef Education First / Stijn Vandenbergh of Belgium and Team Ag2R La Mondiale

Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team Ef Education First / Stijn Vandenbergh of Belgium and Team Ag2R La Mondiale
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 55 of 56

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 56 of 56

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alberto Bettiol took a well-deserved solo victory and the first win of his career at the Tour of Flanders, going on the attack on the final climb of the Oude Kwaremont, with 17km and then holding off all the big-name chasers.

Related Articles

Kristoff: I am almost back to where I was in 2015

Peter Sagan: I'm not like I was three years ago

Debut Tour of Flanders a day to remember for Matthews

Bettiol: I never won a race, why should I win the Tour of Flanders?

Valverde: I'm not sure I can win Flanders but I'll be back

Tour of Flanders: Huge race tech gallery

Van der Poel in the fight for victory at Tour of Flanders

Van Avermaet: Bettiol is the biggest surprise of the day

Asgreen: I did not expect this

Wout van Aert: After the Paterberg, Flanders was over for me

Tour of Flanders a race too far for Jungels

Tour of Flanders: Naesen pushes through sickness to take seventh place

The EF Education First rider dug deep on the flat final 14km to the finish alone as his rivals hesitated and chased each other, allowing the 25-year-old Tuscan to finish alone. 

Dane Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) stayed clear after launching a late chase to finish 14 second down on Bettiol, with Alexander Kristoff winning the sprint for third place at 17 seconds.

As predicted, the Tour of Flanders was a high-speed tactical race that saw a number of attacks and entertaining racing. 2018 winner Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) crashed out early, while Deceuninck-QuickStep was unable to boss the race as they had done early in the spring. Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) was strong. He crashed at speed after a puncture but fought his way back and managed to finish fourth.  

Incredibly it was Bettiol's first professional victory but it should be remembered he finished third on the uphill finish at Tirreno-Adriatico to Pomerance, was second in the final time trial and then attacked on the Poggio at MIlan-San Remo. He was also fourth at last week's E3 BinckBank Classic.

He had revealed to Cyclingnews how he had rediscovered his mojo after returning to EF Education after a season at BMC. He praised his teammates as he struggled to believed he had won the Tour of Flanders.

"I still can't believe it," Bettiol said. "I still don't believe what I did. My first win… I don't believe it…"

"I don't know how I did it. I felt really good on the Kwaremont and Andreas (Klier) from the car said: 'If you can, just go.' I closed my eyes and went. I looked down at the top and had a really good gap. They said 'keep pushing, keep pushing.' On the Paterberg I don’t think I lost a lot and then it was the longest 14km of my life.

"I knew Sebastian (Langeveld) was there protecting me. Seb (Vanmarke) did an amazing job too; a champion like him worked for us all day. It was just crazy. All the guys, Matti (Breschel), Sacha (Modolo), Tom (Scully), Taylor (Phinney), everybody. I think EF was in the front all day.

"We showed we can win the Ronde van Vlaanderen. From now on you (people) should look out more for the pink in the front." 

How it unfolded

Massive crowds welcomed the 175 riders at the start line in sunny Antwerp early on Sunday, with riders and fans ready to enjoy the sunny, windless day of racing. 

The long breakaway move kicked off shortly after leaving the Antwerp province, featuring Hugo Houle (Astana), Damien Touzé (Cofidis) and Kenneth van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Jesper Asselman (Roompot-Charles) soon bridge up solo thus creating a four-man lead group.

After passing through Sint-Niklaas the four leaders started riding away as the peloton took a mass natural break; a closed railway crossing added another minute to their lead. When passing through Berlare, 2019 official village of the Ronde, the gap climbed to over eight minutes and that was the sign for Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) to start working in the peloton.

The Oude Kwaremont was the first of 17 climbs at 150km from the finish but shortly before the first of three times over the legendary climb, a low-speed crash took out defending champion Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie). He was later diagnosed with concussion. 

As the riders tackled eight climbs in 50km, the gap to the break came down rapidly to one minute when arriving at the famous Muur in Geraardsbergen. The peloton split into two parts at the Muur, sparking the first moment of panic in the peloton. The high speed meant it was a battle to get back on to the front peloton.

At 92km from the finish, the four leaders were caught back by a star-studded group. In no time, the main peloton was trailing that first group by a minute. Lotto-Soudal, AG2R La Mondiale and Katusha-Alpecin worked to bring the gap back down while Belgian champion Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matti Breschel (EF Education First), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) briefly rode away in front. No one team, including Deceuninck-QuickStep could control the racing.

Despite several attacks, the CCC Team-led peloton remained together until Berchem, approaching the second ascent of the Oude Kwaremont. Things were about to get a lot more intense. It was here that pre-race favourite Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) tried to hop over a traffic island, punctured and then went over the handlebars as he tried to signal he need a new wheel. He held his shoulder and lost a lot of time but refused to throw in the towel.

Belgian riders Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R La Mondiale) and Sep Vanmarcke (EF Education First) rode away from the peloton at the foot of the the 2200 metres long cobbled Oude Kwaremont. By the time they reached the top of the nearby Paterberg, they were joined by Deceuninck-QuickStep's impressive 24-year-old Kasper Asgreen. At 50km from the finish, the three leaders had a lead of 15 seconds on the peloton and 45 seconds on a group with Van der Poel. Vanmarcke had played down his chances after a nasty crash in the E3 BinckBank Classic but played a vital role for EF Education First.

On the Koppenberg, Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky) rode away from the peloton while Van der Poel bridged back up to the tail-end of the stretched out peloton just in time. Van Baarle joined the leaders just before the cobbles of the Mariaborrestraat and the following Steenbeekdries climb. Double Ronde van Vlaanderen winner Stijn Devolder (Corendon-Circus) led Van der Poel and the rest of the peloton to the Taaienberg. The race was on a knife edge as the likes of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) waited on the wheels. 

Surprisingly Deceuninck-QuickStep lacked numbers and Philippe Gilbert was distanced. Zdenek Stybar was suffering and only Bob Jungels and Asgreen looked strong.

At 30km from the finish, the three remaining leaders rode towards the long Kruisberg - Hotond climb with a bonus of half a minute on a disorganised peloton, where Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) was forced to make a bike switch.

The Kruisberg is 2.5km and sparked a real selection. Van Baarle upped forcing Vanmarcke and Asgreen to go deep to catch him. Behind Stybar cracked and was distanced as Jungels upped the pace. He set a painful pace but some how Van der Poel was back up front. So too were Sagan, Valverde, van Avermaet and Kristoff.

Vanmarcke was swept up on the lower slopes of the Oude Kwaremont as the chasers closed in on Van Baarle. Sagan showed his nose near the front but was riding a more cautious race, perhaps unsure of his form.

There were 17km to race as the Kwaremont gradient eased and Bettiol used it as a launch pad. He spun his legs on the tough cobbled surface and suddenly opened a gap on the rest. He fearlessly lined them out, even making Sagan suffer, soon blasting past van Baarle.

Jens Keukeleire (Lotto Soudal) lead the chase and van Avermaet was generous too but Bettiol got away.

He went all in on the fast main road, tucked in an aero position as he rode towards the Paterberg, the final climb. There were just 15 quality riders in the chase group but none committed to the chase, giving Bettiol a 30-second gift. Langeveld also didsome superb blocking for his teammate.

Bettiol suffered on the Paterberg but did not crack. It was his rivals who were on their limit. On the 14km to Oudenaarde, he switched to time trial mode but the chase behind was unorganised, with solo attacks disrupting affairs and boosting Bettiol’s chances.

He kept his lead to 20 seconds and in the final five kilometres the others began to think about the podium spots, racing each other, rather than chasing Bettiol – his solo strength was better than their rivalry.

Sagan made one last effort to inspire the chase but the others failed to join him. Bettiol turned into the long finishing straight and began to realise he was about to win the Tour of Flanders. He surged up the barriers but had his celebrations ready. It was his first-ever road race win but celebrated in style, the same style he had shown with his solo attack and solo drive to the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First6:18:49
2Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:14
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:17
4Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
5Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Wout Van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
15Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
18Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky0:00:24
19Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:19
20Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:58
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
23Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:15
24Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:02:18
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First0:02:20
26Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
27Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
28Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
29John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
30Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
31Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
33Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
34Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Jens Debusschere (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
37Aime De Gendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
38Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
39Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
40Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
41Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
42Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
43Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
44Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
45Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot-Charles
47Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
48Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:05:47
49Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:09
50Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
51Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
52Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data0:06:13
53Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:17
54Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
55Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
56Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
57Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
58Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty-Gobert
59Taco van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
60Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
62Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
63Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain-Merida
64Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
65Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
66Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
67Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
69Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
70Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
71Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
72Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
73Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
74Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
76Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
77Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
78Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
79Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:32
80Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First0:08:46
81Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
82Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
83Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
84Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
86Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
88Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
89Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
90Jaime Castrillo (Spa) Movistar Team
91Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
92Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Senne Leysen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
94Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
96Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
97Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
98Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team Sky
99Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
100Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
101Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
102Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Dimension Data
103Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
104Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
105Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:10:14
106Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
108Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
109Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
110Stijn Steels (Bel) Roompot-Charles
111Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
112Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
113Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
114Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
115Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
116Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
117Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
118Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
119Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
120Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
121Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
122Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
123Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
124Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
125Lars Bak (Den) Dimension Data0:10:49
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
DNFBrian van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNFLawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFPhilippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFSjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFKenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFAdrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFJérémy Lecroq (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFTaylor Phinney (USA) EF Education First
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
DNFNiki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
DNFZhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFYevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDanny van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNFDavide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFRobert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFEdoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFJenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFRick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFCees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAsbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First
DNFSøren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
DNFKamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFJasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
DNFBagdonas Gediminas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
DNFOliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
DNFJay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFNikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb

 

Latest on Cyclingnews