Ale Cipollini present 2017 team and kit in Verona

Women's WorldTour team Ale Cipollini Galassia have revealed its new kit for the 2017 season and confirmed a 11-rider roster during a team presentation in Verona. In attendence for the team presentation were 700 guests, including Eddy Merckx and Mario Cipollini who supplies the team bikes. There was also light entertainment from Italian singer Paolo Belli.

At the team presentation, it was confirmed Marta Bastianelli, Martina Alzini, Ane Santesteban and Anna Trevisi are the four riders from 2016 who will be remaining with the team for 2017 with seven new faces for the upcoming season.

"The team in 2017 grows and consolidates itself. We have strengthened the team by addin experienced and successful athletes from all over the world. I strongly believe in women's cycling, for this I have always personally involved in construction of a multi-year project," Alessia Piccolo, Alé Cipollini Galassia president said.

Australian's Chloe Hosking and Carlee Taylor, Belgian Anisha Vekemans, Dutchwoman Janneke Ensing, German Romy Kasper, and Lithuanian Daiva Tuslaite ensure there is a strong international feel to the team in 2017 which is completed by Italian duo Soraya Paladin with Martina Stefani.

The team will makes its 2017 season debut in Australia at the Santos Women's Tour from 14-18 January.

Alé Cipollini Galassia roster for 2017: Marta Bastianelli, Martina Alzini, Ane Santesteban, Anna Trevisi, Chloe Hosking, Carlee Taylor, Janneke Ensing, Romy Kasper, Daiva Tuslaite, Soraya Paladin and Martina Stefani.