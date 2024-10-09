Lieke Nooijen confirms rising time trial after talent beating big names at Simac Ladies Tour

Anna Henderson and Riejanne Markus also in top-ten for Visma-Lease a Bike

GENNEP NETHERLANDS OCTOBER 08 Lieke Nooijen of The Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike sprints during the 26th Simac Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 1 a 101km individual time trial stage from Gennep to Gennep UCIWWT on October 08 2024 in Gennep Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Seeing riders from Canyon-SRAM and Visma-Lease a Bike at the top of the results sheet of the opening time trial of the Simac Ladies Tour wasn’t a surprise – but instead of the names of Chloé Dygert and Riejanne Markus, it was Zoe Bäckstedt and Lieke Nooijen who were fastest against the clock. While 20-year-old Bäckstedt could celebrate her first pro victory, 23-year-old Nooijen was happy to confirm her time trial talent.

“A time trial on the first day is always a bit tense, but I'm super happy with how it went. Of course, seven seconds is a big gap on a 10-kilometre distance. The legs have spoken and Zoe is the deserved winner. I gave everything and am happy with second place,” said Nooijen.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.