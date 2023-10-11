Lidl-Trek sign Fleur Moors through 2025

Belgian Fleur Moors celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the Junior Womens Road Race 69km around and on the Col du VAM on the final day of the UEC Road European Championships

The Lidl-Trek team announced the signing of junior European Champion Fleur Moors, 18, on a two-year contract. The Belgian finished third at the UCI Road World Championships road race behind Julie Bego (France) and Cat Ferguson (Great Britain) then went on to win the European title in the junior road race.

Moors also races cyclocross, landing in the top 10 of the elite women's World Cup in Dublin last season. She will continue to combine the two disciplines alongside Lucinda Brand, Shirin van Anrooij, and Thibau Nys.

"Continuing to grow within Lidl-Trek is something I'm very much looking forward to," Moors said in the team's press release. "I am convinced that I will learn a lot among such good cyclists. The first year as a U23 rider is always a difficult one because it is a big step between the junior and U23 category. It will be hard to stand my ground in such a strong field, but the European jersey will give me extra confidence to make the best of it.

"Lidl-Trek is a team I've always looked up to and to be part of it is a dream come true. The combination of Lidl-Trek and Baloise Trek Lions really appealed to me, as I really like both cross and road cycling, and they will support me in the best way possible for both those disciplines.

"Of course, seeing my new teammates successfully manage both disciplines helped with my decision. I love doing the combination of cyclocross and road cycling. Shirin, Lucinda and Thibau are the perfect example within the team that this can be done perfectly well."

The team's sports director Ina-Yoko Teutenberg emphasised that Moors would be given ample time to develop her talents without being rushed. "She is just turning 18 in a sport which doesn't have an easy step between the junior ranks and pros, so we will be extra attentive to provide a warm atmosphere to help Fleur on the road to become a professional, both on and off the bike," Teutenberg said.

"Her bronze medal at Worlds and gold at Euros - both on hard courses - show that she is an exciting talent, and it will be a pleasure to help her continue to improve. Clearly, Fleur enjoys mixing road racing and cyclocross, which we are happy to see her continue alongside Lucinda and Shirin."