Lefevere confirms Evenepoel's San Remo and Flanders interest, says Alaphilippe wants to stay

By Dani Ostanek
published

Soudal-QuickStep team boss discusses future teambuilding and potential new signings after a hard Classics campaign

Remco Evenepoel looks in line to race Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders next spring
Remco Evenepoel looks in line to race Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders next spring (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere has confirmed that star rider Remco Evenepoel could indeed be taking on a new set of Classics next spring, while also giving an update on the team's contract and transfer situation for 2025.

Last week, Lefevere confirmed in an interview with La Dernière Heure that Evenepoel might well race Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders next spring, while still keeping the Tour de France in his sights in July.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix