Cofidis sponsorship extension fuels prospect of Julian Alaphilippe signing

Cofidis have announced the extension of their sponsorship of their cycling teams until 2028, fuelling suggestions that Julian Alaphilippe could become the French team’s leader in 2025.

Cofidis won two stages at the 2023 Tour de France thanks to Ion Izagirre and Victor Lafay but are currently ranked 19th in the 2024 UCI men’s team ranking and have been struggling to secure results and vital ranking points. They are in the fight to avoid relegation from the World Tour in 2026, but have set a new lofty goal of “getting closer to the top 10 in the WorldTour and joining the women’s WorldTour."

Cofidis said that it will “provide the team with the means to strengthen and retain talent who fly the flag for the team and continue to make the company’s employees proud.”

The 2024 Cofidis roster includes Guillaume Martin, Bryan Coquard, Simon Geschke and Ion and Gorka Izagirre. The women’s Continental team includes French national champion Victoire Berteau, who finished eighth at Paris-Roubaix. Cofidis also sponsors a successful para-cycling team.

Alaphilippe’s contract with Soudal Quick-Step ends this year and his relationship with Patrick Lefevere remains cold after the team manager’s repeated public criticism.

At 31, Alaphilippe is perhaps past his best, though his Classics campaign was hindered by racing with a painful micro-fracture at the head of fibula bone after a crash at Strade Bianche. He will next be in action at the Giro d’Italia.

“This news show of confidence allows us to look to the future with serenity and stability,” team manager Cédric Vasseur said.

“The start to the season is not up to our expectations but it is important to me to thank the entire team for their commitment to each of the races. I am convinced that, like this extension, the good news and successes will quickly return. Having visibility until 2028 is an opportunity to build in the long term, retain riders and strengthen our team.”

Vassuer made it clear he was interested in Alaphilippe at the start of the season.

"Julian needs a new challenge in his career and we shouldn’t hide from that. I don’t think that Patrick Lefevere will fight to keep him, so we’re open to discussions.” Vassuer said.

Cofidis has been involved in cycling for 27 years, using the sport to promote its loans and financial products. The company is based in northern France but also does business across Europe.

“There is a history and a strong internal attachment between Cofidis and cycling which makes our teams proud,” Gilles Sauret, the President of Cofidis said.

“Since the beginning, our values have echoed those of this sport. In the wake of our runners, cycling is a reality for many of our employees, whether for commuting or leisure travel.

"We can regularly perceive the enthusiasm that the riders aroused within the group, as was the case during the two stage victories experienced during the last Tour de France. By renewing our commitment, we are keen to continue this story which is now part of the history of our beautiful brand.”