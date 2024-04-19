Cofidis sponsorship extension fuels prospect of Julian Alaphilippe signing

By Stephen Farrand
published

French loan company aims for top ten ranking in men’s WorldTour and a place in women’s WorldTour

Team Cofidis reveal new design for red and white jersey
Team Cofidis reveal new design for red and white jersey (Image credit: Cofidis Facebook)

Cofidis have announced the extension of their sponsorship of their cycling teams until 2028, fuelling suggestions that Julian Alaphilippe could become the French team’s leader in 2025.  

Cofidis won two stages at the 2023 Tour de France thanks to Ion Izagirre and Victor Lafay but are currently ranked 19th in the 2024 UCI men’s team ranking and have been struggling to secure results and vital ranking points. They are in the fight to avoid relegation from the World Tour in 2026, but have set a new lofty goal of “getting closer to the top 10 in the WorldTour and joining the women’s WorldTour."

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.