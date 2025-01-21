Leaked photos of SRAM Force AXS groupset suggests inclusion of Hammerhead computer with purchase

Shifter ergonomics to mimic Red, but no XPLR components or crankset images

SRAM Force AXS groupset
SRAM Force AXS groupset (Image credit: WeightWeenies)

Images posted on the popular WeightWeenies forum today show that a new SRAM Force AXS groupset is on the way, or at the very least in development. Images have surfaced that point to a radical change in shifter ergonomics, to bring the second-tier groupset much more in line with the US brand’s top of the range Red groupset. 

We’ve also seen images of updated brake rotors, derailleurs, and curiously the inclusion of a Hammerhead Karoo, despite no images surfacing of a new crankset, suggesting that one may be included with the purchase of a groupset, or even fitted to complete bikes as is the case with the latest iteration of SRAM Red AXS

