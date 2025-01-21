Leaked photos of SRAM Force AXS groupset suggests inclusion of Hammerhead computer with purchase

Images posted on the popular WeightWeenies forum today show that a new SRAM Force AXS groupset is on the way, or at the very least in development. Images have surfaced that point to a radical change in shifter ergonomics, to bring the second-tier groupset much more in line with the US brand’s top of the range Red groupset.

We’ve also seen images of updated brake rotors, derailleurs, and curiously the inclusion of a Hammerhead Karoo, despite no images surfacing of a new crankset, suggesting that one may be included with the purchase of a groupset, or even fitted to complete bikes as is the case with the latest iteration of SRAM Red AXS.

Let’s dive into what we know, and perhaps more importantly, what we don’t know yet.

SRAM Force AXS groupset (Image credit: WeightWeenies)

Drastically different shifters

The change from the previous generation of SRAM Red to the current one was drastic in one key area: the shifter hoods. The shifter hoods underwent a transformation, improving in our experience both the ergonomics and the braking performance. We are yet to see any internal diagrams of the unreleased new Force shifters, but it’s a relatively safe assumption to make that the braking internals will be of similar design to that of Red, which will almost certainly net the groupset similar points with consumers.

The new Force shifters also appear to have the same reach adjust port on the front of the lever, which will be of benefit to riders with smaller hands. The hoods themselves appear much longer and slimmer than the current Force AXS shifters, and this may have bike fit considerations, resulting in a longer overall reach compared to the previous groupset.

They are, it should go without saying at this point, wireless and electronic.

(Image credit: WeightWeenies)

The derailleurs, in much the same way as happened with the latest iteration of Red, show little change. In fact, save for a logo placement change, the front derailleur looks almost identical to the current generation of SRAM Force.

The rear derailleur has (we assume) shed a few grams, or at least has lost some material in the parallelogram plates thanks to the addition (or subtraction) of some cutout sections. This, again, appears to mirror the design of the current Red derailleur, and even the jockey wheels have been updated to more skeletal, Red-esque units in a gram-saving endeavour.

(Image credit: WeightWeenies)

While we’re on the subject of weight saving and shifting, it also appears that the new Force will include a flat top chain but with the outer plates machined with hollows.

(Image credit: WeightWeenies)

Brake calliper tweaks

This update to Force doesn’t follow the Red playbook entirely. While Red moved to the Paceline X rotors, this Force looks to be using the standard Paceline non-floating rotors. The Callipers, likewise, aren’t nearly so heavily machined as their Red counterparts, and also not polished, retaining the dark, glossy grey-black of the rest of the groupset.

(Image credit: WeightWeenies)

Hammerhead Karoo inclusion?

Something that was unusual with SRAM Red was that the groupset included a Hammerhead Karoo 3, and these images suggest that this will be the same for the latest Force.

Hammerhead is now part of the extended SRAM family, along with brands like RockShox and Zipp, and so it perhaps makes sense for the brand to use this tactic to achieve a greater market share and disrupt the dominance of Garmin and Wahoo over the best bike computer segment.

No cassette, no cranks, no gravel

And now to the things we have no clue about. We don’t know anything about a new cassette for starters. While it is entirely possible that it could jump to 13sp, it is highly unlikely that SRAM would roll out that technology on anything other than its Red groupsets initially.

Likewise, we have no images of the crankset, and so speculation on 1x or 2x will remain just that. SRAM is a champion of the 1x system, both on and off-road, and so native 1x compatibility is expected to remain.

What is also missing is any hint about gravelly capabilities. The latest Sram Red AXS has a sister groupset, or partial groupset, in the form of SRAM Red XPLR AXS, but this wasn’t released at the same time so it is possible, perhaps even likely, that we will see it further down the line. Whatever transpires we will of course keep our ears to the ground and keep you updated.