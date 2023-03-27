Leaked: New Garmin Edge 540 and Edge 840 computers spotted online

The Garmin Edge 530 and Edge 830 bike computers have been around since 2019 now, and an update for the pair of models has been anticipated for a while, following the release of the Edge 1040 and 1040 Solar cycling computers last year.

Today, it looks like a new update is about to roll out in the very near future, with details of new Edge 840 leaking online, alongside prices for new 540 models spotted by the eagle-eyed members of the Weight Weenies forum.

A listing for the unreleased 840 Solar model (Image credit: Future)

It seems Adorama, a US-based electrical goods retailer, listed the Garmin Edge 840 and Solar versions for sale in a retail listing that has since been removed. Prices for the Edge 540 and 540 Solar models were also published.

The Edge 840 models were listed as having a retail price of $449.99 / £367.04 and the 840 Solar models were listed at $549.99 / £448.75.

It was also reported that the new 540 would be priced at $350 / £285.58 and the Solar charging version would be $450 / £367.17.

Details and specs for the Edge 540 are scarcer but the 840 model listing also carried some specifications, which, given the two units have historically shared the main feature sets, gives us some clues as to what to expect from the new models.

The big story, as was expected, is the addition of solar power technology as found in some of Garmin's watches and the Edge 1040 Solar.

This means a claimed battery life of between 26 and 32 hours in normal use, or 42 to 60 hours in battery-saver mode, assuming direct sunlight, thanks to the solar charging feature, which adds up to 25 minutes per hour in battery-saver mode. The current Edge 830 has a listed 20 hours battery life when using GPS.

An online listing appeared for the 840 Touchscreen model (Image credit: Future)

The specs also suggest an update to Garmin's ClimbPro, which appears to be independent of preplanned routes, so may perform in a similar way to that which we have seen from the Hammerhead Karoo 2.

It appears the new models will also benefit from the multi-band GPS, as well as the Power Guide and Stamina features introduced with the Edge 1040 models.

We also expect at least the same connectivity and pairing abilities with third-party apps as we enjoy on current models.

As yet, there is no official information surrounding a potential release date, but if retailers have enough detail to create a product listing, we can only assume it's near. Watch this space.