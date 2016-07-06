Trending

Lea Davison's silver medal-winning World Championship ride - Video

On-board footage from Nove Mesto

Lea Davison (United States of America) takes silver

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

American Lea Davison claimed her first ever medal at the UCI MTB World Championships in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic last week, and captured her ride with a GoPro camera mounted on her bars.

Davison explains how she went from the back of the bunch to the silver medal position with commentary over the footage in this unique video.