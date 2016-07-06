Lea Davison's silver medal-winning World Championship ride - Video
On-board footage from Nove Mesto
American Lea Davison claimed her first ever medal at the UCI MTB World Championships in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic last week, and captured her ride with a GoPro camera mounted on her bars.
Davison explains how she went from the back of the bunch to the silver medal position with commentary over the footage in this unique video.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy