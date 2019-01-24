Lea Davison signs with Sho-Air Twenty20

Image 1 of 4 Lea Davison (United States of America) takes silver (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 Lea Davison (USA) was top N American (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 4 Lea Davison (Clif Pro Team) taking a turn at the front (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 4 Lea Davison (USA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Sho-Air Twenty20 announced Thursday that they have expanded their mountain bike division by signing world championship medallist Lea Davison and under-23 national champion Savilia Blunk. The team will focus on the US Cups and UCI World Cups in 2019.

"I am completely thrilled to lead the Sho-Air Twenty20 mountain bike division, our goals align perfectly," Davison said in a team press release.

"I am working really hard towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics; this team is centered on Olympic aspirations. With this synergy, I really believe that together we can do some amazing things."

Davison is a former national champion who competed in two Olympic Games in London 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro 2016. She has also earned a bronze medal at the 2014 World Championships and a silver medal at the 2016 World Championships.

She is the director and co-founder of Little Bellas, a program designed to get more girls aged 7-16 on bikes, which aligns with the Twenty20 program's vision of developing young athletes toward Olympic goals.

"Scott Tedro and Sho-Air have been instrumental in putting energy and life into high-level mountain bike racing in the United States over the last decade," Davison said.

"I feel very grateful that Sho-Air and Team Twenty20 are giving me the opportunity to get after my goals and high aspirations in the sport. It's extremely encouraging and motivating when someone really believes in you.”

Sho-Air Twenty20 also signed up-and-coming talent Blunk, an aspiring Olympian, who will race a full season across North America with the team.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the Sho-Air Twenty20 Pro Team alongside one of my biggest role models in the sport," Blunk said. "I'm incredibly lucky for the opportunity to grow with the inspiring women on this team and I can't wait to be one of the first to represent Sho-Air Twenty20 on dirt."

The team have a long history with off-road racing, hosting talent in the mountain bike, gravel and adventure sectors over the years. Sho-Air International's Scott added mountain bike races to his sponsorship portfolio in 2008, including the US Cup, which is headed into its 10th edition this year.

The mountain bike division of the team will have support from Sho-Air International and Twenty20 along with Violich Farms and Louis Garneau, Colavita Cares, Praxis, Power2Max, DT Swiss and FELT Biclycles & SRAM.

The riders will begin their season at the Puerto Rico MTB Cup in March, then head to the two US Cups in Bonelli and Vail Lake, followed by the Sea Otter Classic.

The team;s UCI World Cup campaign will include events in Albstadt, Nove Mesto, Vallnord, Les Gets, Val di Sole, Lenzerheide and Snowshoe.