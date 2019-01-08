Twenty20 names Sho-Air as title sponsor

Image 1 of 5 Melanie Wong (Image credit: Sho-Air Twenty20) Image 2 of 5 Allie Dragoo (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) during stage 3 of the Tour of The Gila (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Chloe Dygert (Team Twenty 20/Sho-Air) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Sho-Air Twenty20 takes home the overall team prize (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Sho-Air Twenty20 lead the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich epicimages.us)

The Twenty20 women's programme has elevated the transport logistics firm Sho-Air to title sponsor for the season, helping to further the team's goals of preparing riders for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The new sponsorship deal allows the team to expand, bringing on two mountain bike racers, para-athletes and juniors, and allow riders to participate in gravel and off-road events while continuing to focus on delivering Olympic medals.

"I am grateful to Scott and the Sho-Air International brand for their continued support of the team," said General Manager Nicola Cranmer. "The program will be in its 15th year and we have accomplished many goals, the next two years are important for us as we build to Tokyo along side our firm commitment to supporting the growth of women riding, on the road, track, trail and living a healthy balanced lifestyle."

The team announced Californian Melanie Wong, 32, as a new addition to the team. Wong has been a fixture of the Nor-Cal racing scene, and led the Mike's Bikes team in 2018. The shop also supports the Sho-Air Twenty20 team with service course space and mechanical assistance.

"Watching Melanie lead the Mike's Bikes team the past few years really impressed me," Cranmer said.

Wong will continue to hold her professional career and race, mentoring riders both on the bike and off.

"I absolutely love my sport and my job and I am incredibly lucky to work in a place that allows me the flexibility to do both," Wong said. "Both in cycling and in tech, I've seen first hand the amazing results that can come when a team knows each other well and is focused on moving together as one. It doesn't mean that everything goes to plan 100 per cent of the time, but when everyone has the same goal it allows the team to face challenges with confidence, agility and speed. It's lightning in a bottle and it's an amazing feeling to be a part of something bigger than yourself."