Laura Kenny to make racing return at Revolution Champions league round two

Laura Kenny (née Trott) will make her first competitive appearance on the track since winning two golds at the Rio Olympic Games when she lines up at the second round of the Revolution Cycling Champions League next month. Kenny won gold in the omnium and team pursuit in Rio in August to bring her Olympic total to four after winning two golds in London 2012.

She will race with one of her pursuit teammates Elinor Barker, and the pair will compete for Matrix Fitness in the event, which takes place between December 2-3. Kenny's programme over the weekend hasn't been confirmed, but the endurance events include a scratch race, points race, elimination race – a particular favourite of Kenny's – and an omnium event.

"I'm really excited to be back racing again," said Kenny. "I'd taken some time off after Rio as the year leading up to the Olympics was very full-on with training and I needed a break after it, but I'm looking forward to getting back on my bike and enjoying racing after the pressure of Rio. I know the others won't make it an easy race back for me, but it'll be great fun and even better it will be in front of a home crowd."

The first round of the Revolution Champions League Series will take place this weekend in Manchester and will see Sarah Storey make her return to racing after the Olympic Games. Storey added three gold medals to her already impressive haul in Rio with trips the top step of the podium after the C5 time trial, C4-5 road race and C5 individual pursuit.

The Revolution Champions League was originally meant to take place over three consecutive weekends. However, the first round in Paris was cancelled for this year’s competition with the organisers citing 'planning issues'. Paris is expected to return to the event's calendar for next year, but this season will only consist of this weekend’s event in Manchester and the subsequent competition at the Lee Valley Velodrome in London.