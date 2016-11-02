Laura Kenny named woman of the year

Image 1 of 5 Laura Trott (Great Britain) kisses her gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Laura Trott and Jason Kenny with their gold medals Image 3 of 5 Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates her Omnium gold medal Image 4 of 5 Laura Trott soaks in the moment after defending her omnium title Image 5 of 5 Laura Trott (Great Britain) in the women's Omnium time trial

Fashion magazine Harper's Bazaar has named track cyclist Laura Kenny (née Trott) as their 2016 woman of the year. Kenny was one of many women, primarily from film and fashion, honoured in a ceremony at the Claridge's Hotel on Monday evening. Other category winners include Annie Lennox, Donatella Versace and Emma Watson.

This summer, Kenny won two gold medals, in the Omnium and the team pursuit, at the Rio Olympic Games in August. Added to the two she earned at the London Olympics in 2012, the four medals made her the most successful female British Olympian. She also has seven World Championship victories, including the scratch race and omnium titles from this year's Worlds in London.

"It feels incredible to be names Harper's Bazaar's woman of the year," she said in a video interview with the magazine. "For me, it was a shock because you see the people who have won it previously and to be told that you've won it yourself is weird, because I don't feel like a celebrity. I feel incredibly honoured to get the title.

"I think it's hugely important to be a good role model. The only way that sports are going to continue to grow – especially on the female side – is by having as many role models out there as possible."

Kenny has not raced since the Olympic Games and will not be racing at the first two rounds of the World Cup in Glasgow (November 4-6) and Apeldoorn (November 11-13).