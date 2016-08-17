Trott becomes Great Britain's most successful female Olympian

Image 1 of 5 Laura Trott soaks in the moment after defending her omnium title Image 2 of 5 Laura Trott (Great Britain) kisses her gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Laura Trott and Jason Kenny with their gold medals Image 4 of 5 All smiles for Laura Trott as she celebrates her fourth career gold medal Image 5 of 5 Sarah Hammer (USA), Laura Trott (Great Britain) and Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) made up the omnium podium

The last day of track racing at the Rio Olympic Games proved to be golden for Laura Trott as she defended her omnium title from London 2012 to become Great Britain's most successful female Olympian, while fiancé Jason Kenny won his sixth career gold.

"I can't believe it. I don't want to cry. I did not expect that at all. I am so happy that it came together and can't thank everyone at home that you don't see enough," Trott told the BBC. "They really help me and I couldn't have done it without everyone, especially Paul Manning my coach. He puts up with me on a daily basis and today I am literally over the moon."

Trott finished the omnium on 230 points with Sarah Hammer (USA) repeating her silver from London on 206 points while Belgian Jolien D'hoore won bronze with 199 points.

Second in the scratch race and first in the individual pursuit and elimination race saw Trott take a commanding lead, which she then extended with second in the time trial and first again in the flying lap. With a lead of 24 points over Hammer ahead of the points race, the sixth and final event of the omnium, Trott was virtually assured of the gold but rode an aggressive race to ensure she is four from four in Olympic events.

"I was so nervous before the start of the points race," The Guardian reported Trott as saying after her seventh place in the points race.

"I thought that countries like Holland and Belgium might gang up on me, because obviously if Jolien took a lap then she'd be right up there with me. So I was a little bit nervous that they might attack me like you wouldn't believe, but I felt in control and I felt strong out there. I’ve done so much hard work for the points race.

"You think of people like Sir Chris Hoy who have come and done it time and again, to repeat my success I can't explain I am so, so, happy," added Trott.

With four gold medals, Trott has made history as the first British woman to do so and isn't done just yet with Tokyo 2020 already in her sights despite knowing the hardship of the Olympic cycle.

"You go through ups and downs," said Trott according to The Guardian. "And I know the next three years are going to be just as hard as after London. You step up to the world championships the year after and you’re back to your non-Olympic kit and equipment and you get your feet slammed back on the ground, I guess. It's a lot of hard work and I think people often forget that because Great Britain win a load of gold medals and they think: 'Oh, it's easy.' It's not easy. It's so hard and so stressful, and right now the thought of doing it all again freaks the hell out of me. But it's something that I would like to take on, the idea of winning six gold medals. I'm just going to enjoy the moment for now."

Before anymore talk of Olympic glory, Trott and Kenny are set to marry next month and soak in their achievements on the track.