Olympic Games: Trott claims Omnium gold
Kenny wins keirin, Vogel women's sprint gold
Trott claims fourth Olympic gold medal
Great Britain’s Laura Trott continued her dominant performance in the Omnium, keeping her generous advantage in the points race to win the gold medal at the Olympic Games. It was her second gold medal in Rio de Janeiro after winning the team pursuit earlier in the week, and her fourth gold medal after winning both events in 2012 in London.
Sarah Hammer (USA) could not chip a single point out of Trott's 24 point lead, but picked up enough points in the final event to bring her tally to 206 to take the silver medal, while Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) secured the bronze with 199 points.
Heading into the points race, Trott had such a commanding lead that many felt the race was truly for the silver medal between D’hoore and Hammer at 172 points each, trailled by Edmondson with 168 points.
Anna Knauer (Germany) and Xiaoling Luo (China) and Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) made the first move I the 100-lap race, picking up the first set of points, while Trott won the sprint for the fourth-place point.
Trott took control of the race and continued on out front, looking back to see who would react. Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) also gave it a go but all were pulled back together with four laps to the second sprint.
Annette Edmondson (Australia) set the pace through the bell lap but Hammer picked up the full points ahead of D'hoore and Trott.
Four riders split off the front with an interest in lapping the field; Wild, Dideriksen, Ellis, Garcia and Berthon. Dideriksen picked up the full points but the five riders continued to work together in an effort to make contact with the back of the bunch, and they made contact before the next bell lap, picking up 20 points each.
Trott raced ahead of the field, however, to pick up the five points up for grabs before moving back into the field.
Another group rode away from the group with D'hoore, Sharakova, Hammer, Trott along with Dideriksen, Ellis, Wild, who had already taken a lap and the 20 points to go along with those. But it forced Edmondson to chase from the main group as she missed the move.
Knauer attacked as Dideriksen chased and the two led the field into the next bell lap. Trott took the points ahead of Hammer and D'hoore.
Another three riders made their move to take a lap including Luo, Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong) and Mejias, they caught the back of the field to pick up 20 points.
The aggressive Dane, Dideriksen, tried to take a third lap with Sharakova and Mejias. They sprinted for the next set of points with Dideriksen taking full points as they continued to work together to lap the field. Dideriksen picked up her third lap, while Mejias and Sharakova took their second, and another 20 points each.
In the closing laps, however, Hammer, D'hoore, Wild, Ellis and Trott raced ahead of the field for the last points of the race. With one lap to go, Hammer attacked her rivals in pursuit of the points for the silver medal. But the top honours and the gold medal went to Trott.
Earlier in the day in the the flying lap won the flying lap and was second in the 500m time trial, results that helped to build her unassailable margin of victory.
She finished the event with a time of 13.708, a phenomenal ride to beat Australia's Annette Edmondson's runner-up time of 13.878 and France's Laurie Berthon's time of 13.903. Following the flying lap, Trott had 196 points ahead of Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) and Sarah Hammer (USA) with 172 points each and Edmondson with 168 points.
In the time trial, Edmondson topped the leaderboard in the fourth event of the women's Omnium, the 500m time trial, and overall leader Trott extended her advantage in the standings with a close second-place finish. Berthon was third by 0.022 seconds, ahead of D'hoore and Hammer.
Vogel tops James for individual sprint gold, Marchant bronze
German Kristina Vogel won her second career gold medal, adding the individual sprint to her team sprint title from London. Vogel defeated Great Britain's Rebecca James in two straight heats, throwing her bike so hard in the second race she broke the saddle off her bike.
It was Germany's first cycling gold medal of this Olympic Games.
James' teammate Katy Marchant added to her country's tally in the Olympic Games, winning the bronze medal in the individual sprint in a photo finish in the second race of the finals over Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands). Marchant's first heat went to plan, and she beat the Dutch rider handily, but Ligtlee put in a big surge out of turn three to take the lead. Marchant came back with a late bike throw to snatch the bronze medal.
With James' silver, the Great Britain team's medal tally rises to 11, with five gold and every single member of the track team winning a medal.
Semifinal
Rebecca James (Great Britain) won her two semi final rounds against Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) to advance to the gold-medal round, while Germany's Kristina Vogel beat Marchant in her two semifinal heats against Katy Marchant (Great Britain) to face James for the gold medal. Ligltee and Marchant will advance to the bronze-medal face off.
Great Britain continued to post impressive results in the Olympic Games track events in the morning session, with both James and Marchant defeating their opponents in the quarterfinal of the individual sprints to move onto the final two medal rounds. James dispatched China's Zhong Tianshi in two rounds, while Marchant topped Lithuanian Simona Krupeckaite in two straight races.
Vogel bested Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze to move onto the semifinal, while Keirin gold medallist Ligtlee out-sprinted Russian Anastasiia Voinova in back to back races to earn her chance for a second Olympic medal.
Kenny wins Britain's 12th medal in kerin
Great Britain's impressive run of Olympic results continued with the final event, the men's keirin. Jason Kenny added to his Olympic tally equalling Chris Hoy in number of gold medals earned at six in a nail-biting race that had to be run three times before an outcome could be decided.
Kenny's hopes for adding a 12th cycling medal to Britain's total nearly evaporated in the gold medal round when he overtook the pacing motorcycle prematurely with Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) and faced a possible disqualification. But the judges ruled in favour of the Kenny and Awang, and the race was re-run with all riders present.
However, in the next heat the same infraction occurred, only this time it was the German Joachim Eilers who rode up on the derny's back wheel, but in both cases the pacer was determined to be at fault.
The third time was the charm, and racing went off as planned. Awang took the lead spot behind the derny, which this time pulled off without incident.
Poland's Damian Zielinski attacked first, but faded by the final lap. Kenny had to go around the long way around German Joachim Eilers, but surged past the field to win over Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) and Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia).
Awang's bronze was Malaysia's first ever Olympic medal in cycling.
Round 1-2
Jason Kenny (Great Britain) won his heat in the second round of the men's keirin, beating Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) and Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia), all three qualified to advance to the finals. In the second heat, Joachim Eilers (Germany) won ahead of Damian Zielinski (Poland) and Fabian Puerta Zapata (Colombia) to advance to the finals.
Kenny won his opening heat in the men's keirin to move on to the second round, in his bid for a sixth gold medal at the Olympic Games. Likewise, Zielinski, Sam Webster (New Zealand) and Michael D'Almeida (France) won the remaining heats to move forward. Also racing in the second round were Joachim Eilers (Germany), Matthew Glaetzer (Australia), Buchli and Zapata after placing second in their respective heats.
Although Callum Skinner (Great Britian) won his heat in the repechages, he did not advance to the second round of the men's keirin after being relegated for illegally moving into the sprinter's lane. That bumped Christos Volikakis (Greece) up to first place in that heat, and allowed Dennis Dmitriev (Russia) to move into second place and advance to the next round.
Results
Women's Individual Sprint
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|0:00:11.24
|2
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|0:00:11.31
|2
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.24
|2
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.42
|2
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
Women's Sprint Semifinal
|1
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.246
|2
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|0:00:11.302
|2
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|1
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.970
|2
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|0:00:11.153
|2
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
Women's Sprint Quarterfinals
|1
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|2
|Tianshi Zhong (China)
|1
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|2
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|2
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
Women's Sprint for 5th-8th
|5
|Tianshi Zhong (China)
|6
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|7
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|8
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
Men's Keirin
Gold Medal Final
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.113
|2
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|3
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|4
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|5
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
|6
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.206
|8
|Michael D'Almeida (France)
|9
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|10
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|11
|Francois Pervis (France)
|12
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1*
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:10
|2*
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|3*
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|4
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|5
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|6
|Michael D'Almeida (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1*
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|0:00:10
|2*
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|3*
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
|4
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|5
|Francois Pervis (France)
|6
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|1
|Michael D'Almeida (France)
|2
|Joachim Eilers (Germany
|3
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|4
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|5
|Patrick Constable (Australia)
|6
|Chaebin Im (Korea)
|1
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|2
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|3
|Dongjin Kang (Korea)
|4
|Denis Dmitriev (Russia)
|5
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|6
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Repubic)
|7
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|1
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|2
|Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
|3
|Francois Pervis (France)
|4
|Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
|5
|Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)
|6
|Azizulhasini Awang (Malaysia)
|7
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|2
|Fabian Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
|3
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|4
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|5
|Matthew Baranoski (United States)
|6
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|7
|Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)
|1
|Hugo Barrette (Canada)
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Repubic)
|3
|Azizulhasini Awang (Malaysia)
|4
|Theo Bos (Netherlands)
|1
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|2
|Chaebin Im (Korea)
|3
|Dongjin Kang (Korea)
|4
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|5
|Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)
|1
|Francois Pervis (France)
|2
|Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
|3
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|4
|Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)
|5
|Patrick Constable (Australia)
|1
|Christos Volikakis (Greece)
|2
|Denis Dmitriev (Russia)
|3
|Matthew Baranoski (United States)
|4
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|REL
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
Women's Omnium- Final Standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|230
|pts
|2
|Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
|206
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|199
|4
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|189
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|189
|6
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|183
|7
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|173
|8
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|168
|9
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|164
|10
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|163
|11
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|104
|12
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|100
|13
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|99
|14
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|92
|15
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|68
|16
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)
|68
|17
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|64
|18
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|61
Women's Omnium Points Race
|1
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|85
|pts
|2
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|73
|3
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|73
|4
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|50
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|43
|6
|Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
|34
|7
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|34
|8
|Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)
|27
|9
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|23
|10
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|22
|11
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|3
|12
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|2
|13
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|1
|14
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)
|15
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|16
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|17
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|18
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|-20
Women's Omnium - Flying Lap
|1
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|0:00:13.708
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|0:00:13.878
|3
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|0:00:13.903
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|0:00:14.023
|5
|Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
|0:00:14.081
|6
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|0:00:14.140
|7
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|0:00:14.195
|8
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|0:00:14.409
|9
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|0:00:14.441
|10
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|0:00:14.447
|11
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:14.499
|12
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:14.532
|13
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:00:14.564
|14
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|0:00:14.574
|15
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)
|0:00:14.638
|16
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|0:00:14.660
|17
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:14.740
|18
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|0:00:14.940
Women's Omnium - Time Trial
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Australia)
|0:00:34.938
|2
|Laura Trott (Great Britain)
|0:00:35.253
|3
|Laurie Berthon (France)
|0:00:35.275
|4
|Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)
|0:00:35.326
|5
|Sarah Hammer (United States of America)
|0:00:35.366
|6
|Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)
|0:00:35.600
|7
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:35.636
|8
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)
|0:00:35.655
|9
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|0:00:35.247
|10
|Anna Knauer (Germany)
|0:00:36.370
|11
|Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)
|0:00:36.427
|12
|Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)
|0:00:36.535
|13
|Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)
|0:00:36.562
|14
|Daria Pikulik (Poland)
|0:00:36.690
|15
|Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:36.944
|16
|Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:36.945
|17
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)
|0:00:37.007
|18
|Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)
|0:00:38.032
