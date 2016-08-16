Image 1 of 93 Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates her Omnium gold medal Image 2 of 93 Kristina Vogel (Germany) celebrates winning her sprint semi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 93 Rebecca James (Great Britain) goes head-to-head with Elis Ligtee (Netherlands) in the sprint semi which was won by the Briton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 93 Laura Trott leads Sarah Hammer and Jolien d'Hoore in the points race and that's how the podium finished with the Briton winning her fourth career gold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 93 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 93 Bronze medallist Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 93 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) with her bronze medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 93 Laura Trott (Great Britain) kisses her gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 93 Laura Trott (Great Britain) embraces Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 93 Francois Pervis sitting on the derny in the first round of the keirin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 93 Francois Pervis (France) celebrates winning his first round of the keirin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 93 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) sprinting in the keirin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 93 Annette Edmondson (Australia) sitting in second wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 93 The smiling British duo of Rebecca James and Katy Marchant on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 93 Six-time Olympic Games gold medallist Jason Kenny (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 93 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) takes a bite out of his silver medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 93 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) on the Keirin podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 93 There was plenty of British support in the stands (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 93 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) nudges ahead of Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) to take gold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 93 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) following Francois Pervis (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 93 Kristina Vogel (Germany) celebrates with her spring gold with the German flag (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 93 Kristina Vogel (Germany) sits on the top tube after her saddle broke off (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 93 Keirin bronze medallist Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 93 Rebecca James (Great Britain) with her silver from the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 93 Jason Kenny throws off his helmet after winning the gold medal in the Keirin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 93 Kristina Vogel (Germany) can't believe her gold medal success in the sprint Image 27 of 93 Laura Trott and Jason Kenny with their gold medals Image 28 of 93 Laura Trott and Jason Kenny show off their gold medals Image 29 of 93 Kristina Vogel takes in the moment after winning gold in the sprint Image 30 of 93 Laura Trott soaks in the moment after defending her omnium title Image 31 of 93 It wasn't Matt Glaetzer's day as he crashed in the 7-12th men's keirin final Image 32 of 93 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) celebrates winning bronze Image 33 of 93 Sarah Hammer with her second silver of the Rio Games to do her silver from the team pursuit. The American also silver in the omnium and team pursuit in London Image 34 of 93 Sarah Hammer (USA), Laura Trott (Great Britain) and Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) made up the omnium podium Image 35 of 93 Kristina Vogel's saddle fell off after she won the sprint gold Image 36 of 93 The keirin podium: Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands), Jason Kenny (Great Britain) and Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) Image 37 of 93 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) jumps for joy Image 38 of 93 Jason Kenny edges ahead in the sprint to win the keirin and his sixth gold medal Image 39 of 93 Kristina Vogel (Germany) expresses her delight with winning gold Image 40 of 93 Jason Kenny celebrates winning his third gold medal of the Rio Olympics Image 41 of 93 The women's sprint podium of Rebecca James, Kristina Vogel and Katy Marchant Image 42 of 93 The UCI officials discuss what to do after issues with the derny in the keirin final Image 43 of 93 Laura Trott can't believe Jason Kenny's keirin victory Image 44 of 93 Jason Kenny smiles for the camera after winning the gold in the keirin Image 45 of 93 That's ten gold medals between Jason Kenny and Laura Trott now Image 46 of 93 Azizulhasni Awang won Malaysia's first cycling medal, taking bronze in the keirin Image 47 of 93 The sweet taste of bronze for Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) Image 48 of 93 All smiles for Laura Trott as she celebrates her fourth career gold medal Image 49 of 93 Laura Trott (Great Britain) in the women's Omnium time trial Image 50 of 93 Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates her Omnium gold medal Image 51 of 93 Laura Trott (Great Britain) wins the flying lap women's omnium Image 52 of 93 Laura Trott (Great Britain) wins the flying lap women's omnium Image 53 of 93 Allison Beveridge (Canada) flying lap women's omnium Image 54 of 93 Annette Edmondson of Australia in the flying lap women's omnium Image 55 of 93 A happy Laura Trott (Great Britain) Image 56 of 93 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) leads a breakaway Image 57 of 93 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) Image 58 of 93 Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates her Omnium gold medal Image 59 of 93 Sarah Hammer (USA) makes a break for it Image 60 of 93 Annette Edmondson (Australia) Image 61 of 93 Sarah Hammer, Jolien D'Hoore and Laura Trott escape in the points race Image 62 of 93 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) attacks at the rail in the points race Image 63 of 93 Sarah Hammer (USA) leads Laura Trott (Great Britain) in the points race Image 64 of 93 Rebecca James (Great Britain) advanced to the semis Image 65 of 93 Francois Pervis of France wins heat 3 in the Men's Keirin First Round Repechages on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Image 66 of 93 Laurie Berthon of France competes during a Women's Omnium Time Trial race on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Image 67 of 93 Laura Trott (Great Britain) in the women's Omnium time trial Image 68 of 93 Jolein D'hoore (Belgium) in the women's Omnium Image 69 of 93 Mei Yu Hsiao of Chinese Taipei competes during a Women's Omnium Time Trial Image 70 of 93 Canada's Hugo Barrette wins keirin repechages round Image 71 of 93 Elis Ligtlee of the Netherlands talks with her coach before a Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Image 72 of 93 Allison Beveridge of Canada competes on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Velodrome Image 73 of 93 Marlies Mejias Garcia of Cuba competes during a Women's Omnium Time Trial Image 74 of 93 Anna Knauer of Germany competes on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Velodrome Image 75 of 93 Annette Edmondson of Australia competes during a Women's Omnium Time Trial Image 76 of 93 Lauren Ellis of New Zealand competes during the Women's Omnium Time Trial Image 77 of 93 Sarah Hammer (USA) in the Omnium time trial Image 78 of 93 Callum Skinner of Great Britain, Christos Volikakis of Greece, Denis Dmitriev of Russia compete during the Men's Keirin First Round Repechages Image 79 of 93 Tianshi Zhong of China leads Wai Sze Lee of Hong Kong, China, Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania and Anastasiia Voinova of Russia during a Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Image 80 of 93 Krzysztof Maksel of Poland wins the second heat of the Men's Keirin First Round Repechages Image 81 of 93 Edward Dawkins of New Zealand, Francois Pervis of France, Yuta Wakimoto of Japan, Angel Pulgar of Venezuela and Patrick Constable of Australia compete during the Men's Keirin First Rou nd Repechages Image 82 of 93 Rebecca James (Great Britain) beats Zhong Tianshi (China) Image 83 of 93 Britain's Katy Marchant advanced to the semis Image 84 of 93 Annette Edmondson (Australia) was fastest in the 500 Image 85 of 93 The men's keirin heat Image 86 of 93 Katy Marchant (GB) Image 87 of 93 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) Image 88 of 93 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) about to pounce Image 89 of 93 The men's keirin heat led by Max Levy (Germany) Image 90 of 93 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) Image 91 of 93 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) Image 92 of 93 Kristina Vogel (Germany) Image 93 of 93 Katy Marchant with coach Justin Grace

Trott claims fourth Olympic gold medal

Great Britain’s Laura Trott continued her dominant performance in the Omnium, keeping her generous advantage in the points race to win the gold medal at the Olympic Games. It was her second gold medal in Rio de Janeiro after winning the team pursuit earlier in the week, and her fourth gold medal after winning both events in 2012 in London.

Sarah Hammer (USA) could not chip a single point out of Trott's 24 point lead, but picked up enough points in the final event to bring her tally to 206 to take the silver medal, while Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) secured the bronze with 199 points.

Heading into the points race, Trott had such a commanding lead that many felt the race was truly for the silver medal between D’hoore and Hammer at 172 points each, trailled by Edmondson with 168 points.

Anna Knauer (Germany) and Xiaoling Luo (China) and Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) made the first move I the 100-lap race, picking up the first set of points, while Trott won the sprint for the fourth-place point.

Trott took control of the race and continued on out front, looking back to see who would react. Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) also gave it a go but all were pulled back together with four laps to the second sprint.

Annette Edmondson (Australia) set the pace through the bell lap but Hammer picked up the full points ahead of D'hoore and Trott.

Four riders split off the front with an interest in lapping the field; Wild, Dideriksen, Ellis, Garcia and Berthon. Dideriksen picked up the full points but the five riders continued to work together in an effort to make contact with the back of the bunch, and they made contact before the next bell lap, picking up 20 points each.

Trott raced ahead of the field, however, to pick up the five points up for grabs before moving back into the field.

Another group rode away from the group with D'hoore, Sharakova, Hammer, Trott along with Dideriksen, Ellis, Wild, who had already taken a lap and the 20 points to go along with those. But it forced Edmondson to chase from the main group as she missed the move.

Knauer attacked as Dideriksen chased and the two led the field into the next bell lap. Trott took the points ahead of Hammer and D'hoore.

Another three riders made their move to take a lap including Luo, Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong) and Mejias, they caught the back of the field to pick up 20 points.

The aggressive Dane, Dideriksen, tried to take a third lap with Sharakova and Mejias. They sprinted for the next set of points with Dideriksen taking full points as they continued to work together to lap the field. Dideriksen picked up her third lap, while Mejias and Sharakova took their second, and another 20 points each.

In the closing laps, however, Hammer, D'hoore, Wild, Ellis and Trott raced ahead of the field for the last points of the race. With one lap to go, Hammer attacked her rivals in pursuit of the points for the silver medal. But the top honours and the gold medal went to Trott.

Earlier in the day in the the flying lap won the flying lap and was second in the 500m time trial, results that helped to build her unassailable margin of victory.

She finished the event with a time of 13.708, a phenomenal ride to beat Australia's Annette Edmondson's runner-up time of 13.878 and France's Laurie Berthon's time of 13.903. Following the flying lap, Trott had 196 points ahead of Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) and Sarah Hammer (USA) with 172 points each and Edmondson with 168 points.

In the time trial, Edmondson topped the leaderboard in the fourth event of the women's Omnium, the 500m time trial, and overall leader Trott extended her advantage in the standings with a close second-place finish. Berthon was third by 0.022 seconds, ahead of D'hoore and Hammer.

Vogel tops James for individual sprint gold, Marchant bronze

German Kristina Vogel won her second career gold medal, adding the individual sprint to her team sprint title from London. Vogel defeated Great Britain's Rebecca James in two straight heats, throwing her bike so hard in the second race she broke the saddle off her bike.

It was Germany's first cycling gold medal of this Olympic Games.

James' teammate Katy Marchant added to her country's tally in the Olympic Games, winning the bronze medal in the individual sprint in a photo finish in the second race of the finals over Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands). Marchant's first heat went to plan, and she beat the Dutch rider handily, but Ligtlee put in a big surge out of turn three to take the lead. Marchant came back with a late bike throw to snatch the bronze medal.

With James' silver, the Great Britain team's medal tally rises to 11, with five gold and every single member of the track team winning a medal.

Semifinal

Rebecca James (Great Britain) won her two semi final rounds against Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) to advance to the gold-medal round, while Germany's Kristina Vogel beat Marchant in her two semifinal heats against Katy Marchant (Great Britain) to face James for the gold medal. Ligltee and Marchant will advance to the bronze-medal face off.

Great Britain continued to post impressive results in the Olympic Games track events in the morning session, with both James and Marchant defeating their opponents in the quarterfinal of the individual sprints to move onto the final two medal rounds. James dispatched China's Zhong Tianshi in two rounds, while Marchant topped Lithuanian Simona Krupeckaite in two straight races.

Vogel bested Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze to move onto the semifinal, while Keirin gold medallist Ligtlee out-sprinted Russian Anastasiia Voinova in back to back races to earn her chance for a second Olympic medal.

Kenny wins Britain's 12th medal in kerin

Great Britain's impressive run of Olympic results continued with the final event, the men's keirin. Jason Kenny added to his Olympic tally equalling Chris Hoy in number of gold medals earned at six in a nail-biting race that had to be run three times before an outcome could be decided.

Kenny's hopes for adding a 12th cycling medal to Britain's total nearly evaporated in the gold medal round when he overtook the pacing motorcycle prematurely with Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) and faced a possible disqualification. But the judges ruled in favour of the Kenny and Awang, and the race was re-run with all riders present.

However, in the next heat the same infraction occurred, only this time it was the German Joachim Eilers who rode up on the derny's back wheel, but in both cases the pacer was determined to be at fault.

The third time was the charm, and racing went off as planned. Awang took the lead spot behind the derny, which this time pulled off without incident.

Poland's Damian Zielinski attacked first, but faded by the final lap. Kenny had to go around the long way around German Joachim Eilers, but surged past the field to win over Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) and Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia).

Awang's bronze was Malaysia's first ever Olympic medal in cycling.

Round 1-2

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) won his heat in the second round of the men's keirin, beating Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) and Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia), all three qualified to advance to the finals. In the second heat, Joachim Eilers (Germany) won ahead of Damian Zielinski (Poland) and Fabian Puerta Zapata (Colombia) to advance to the finals.

Kenny won his opening heat in the men's keirin to move on to the second round, in his bid for a sixth gold medal at the Olympic Games. Likewise, Zielinski, Sam Webster (New Zealand) and Michael D'Almeida (France) won the remaining heats to move forward. Also racing in the second round were Joachim Eilers (Germany), Matthew Glaetzer (Australia), Buchli and Zapata after placing second in their respective heats.

Although Callum Skinner (Great Britian) won his heat in the repechages, he did not advance to the second round of the men's keirin after being relegated for illegally moving into the sprinter's lane. That bumped Christos Volikakis (Greece) up to first place in that heat, and allowed Dennis Dmitriev (Russia) to move into second place and advance to the next round.

Results

Women's Individual Sprint

Gold Medal Final - Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.24 2 Rebecca James (Great Britain)

Gold Medal Final - Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.31 2 Rebecca James (Great Britain)

Bronze Medal Final - Race 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:11.24 2 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Bronze Medal Final - Race 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:11.42 2 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint Semifinal

Heat 1-1 1 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 0:00:11.246 2 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Heat 2-1 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.302 2 Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Heat 1-2 1 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 0:00:10.970 2 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Heat 2-2 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:11.153 2 Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals

Heat 1 1 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 2 Tianshi Zhong (China)

Heat 2 1 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 2 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Heat 3 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)

Heat 4 1 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 2 Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)

Women's Sprint for 5th-8th

5 Tianshi Zhong (China) 6 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 7 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 8 Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)

Men's Keirin

Gold Medal Final

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.113 2 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 3 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 4 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 5 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 6 Damian Zielinski (Poland)

7-12 final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:10.206 8 Michael D'Almeida (France) 9 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 10 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 11 Francois Pervis (France) 12 Christos Volikakis (Greece)

Round 2 - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1* Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10 2* Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 3* Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 4 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 5 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 6 Michael D'Almeida (France)

Round 2 - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1* Joachim Eilers (Germany) 0:00:10 2* Damian Zielinski (Poland) 3* Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 4 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 5 Francois Pervis (France) 6 Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Round 1, Heat 1 1 Michael D'Almeida (France) 2 Joachim Eilers (Germany 3 Theo Bos (Netherlands) 4 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 5 Patrick Constable (Australia) 6 Chaebin Im (Korea)

Round 1, Heat 2 1 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 2 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 3 Dongjin Kang (Korea) 4 Denis Dmitriev (Russia) 5 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 6 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Repubic) 7 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Round 1, Heat 3 1 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 2 Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) 3 Francois Pervis (France) 4 Krzysztof Maksel (Poland) 5 Angel Pulgar (Venezuela) 6 Azizulhasini Awang (Malaysia) 7 Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Round 1, Heat 4 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 Fabian Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 3 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 4 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 5 Matthew Baranoski (United States) 6 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 7 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)

Round 1 Repechages - Heat 1 1 Hugo Barrette (Canada) 2 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Repubic) 3 Azizulhasini Awang (Malaysia) 4 Theo Bos (Netherlands)

Round 1 Repechages - Heat 2 1 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 2 Chaebin Im (Korea) 3 Dongjin Kang (Korea) 4 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) 5 Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)

Round 1 Repechages - Heat 3 1 Francois Pervis (France) 2 Yuta Wakimoto (Japan) 3 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 4 Angel Pulgar (Venezuela) 5 Patrick Constable (Australia)

Round 1 Repechages - Heat 4 1 Christos Volikakis (Greece) 2 Denis Dmitriev (Russia) 3 Matthew Baranoski (United States) 4 Maximilian Levy (Germany) REL Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Women's Omnium- Final Standings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 230 pts 2 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) 206 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 199 4 Lauren Ellis (New Zealand) 189 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 189 6 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 183 7 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 173 8 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 168 9 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 164 10 Laurie Berthon (France) 163 11 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 104 12 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 100 13 Anna Knauer (Germany) 99 14 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 92 15 Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China) 68 16 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan) 68 17 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 64 18 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela) 61

Women's Omnium Points Race

1 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 85 pts 2 Lauren Ellis (New Zealand) 73 3 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 73 4 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 50 5 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 43 6 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) 34 7 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 34 8 Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium) 27 9 Laurie Berthon (France) 23 10 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 22 11 Anna Knauer (Germany) 3 12 Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China) 2 13 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela) 1 14 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan) 15 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 16 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 17 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 18 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) -20

Women's Omnium - Flying Lap

1 Laura Trott (Great Britain) 0:00:13.708 2 Annette Edmondson (Australia) 0:00:13.878 3 Laurie Berthon (France) 0:00:13.903 4 Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) 0:00:14.023 5 Sarah Hammer (United States of America) 0:00:14.081 6 Allison Beveridge (Canada) 0:00:14.140 7 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) 0:00:14.195 8 Daria Pikulik (Poland) 0:00:14.409 9 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) 0:00:14.441 10 Anna Knauer (Germany) 0:00:14.447 11 Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:14.499 12 Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei) 0:00:14.532 13 Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus) 0:00:14.564 14 Lauren Ellis (New Zealand) 0:00:14.574 15 Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan) 0:00:14.638 16 Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela) 0:00:14.660 17 Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China) 0:00:14.740 18 Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) 0:00:14.940

Women's Omnium - Time Trial