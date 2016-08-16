Trending

Olympic Games: Trott claims Omnium gold

Kenny wins keirin, Vogel women's sprint gold

Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates her Omnium gold medal

Kristina Vogel (Germany) celebrates winning her sprint semi

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rebecca James (Great Britain) goes head-to-head with Elis Ligtee (Netherlands) in the sprint semi which was won by the Briton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laura Trott leads Sarah Hammer and Jolien d'Hoore in the points race and that's how the podium finished with the Briton winning her fourth career gold

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Bronze medallist Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) with her bronze medal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laura Trott (Great Britain) kisses her gold medal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Laura Trott (Great Britain) embraces Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Francois Pervis sitting on the derny in the first round of the keirin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Francois Pervis (France) celebrates winning his first round of the keirin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) sprinting in the keirin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Annette Edmondson (Australia) sitting in second wheel

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The smiling British duo of Rebecca James and Katy Marchant on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Six-time Olympic Games gold medallist Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) takes a bite out of his silver medal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) on the Keirin podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
There was plenty of British support in the stands

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jason Kenny (Great Britain) nudges ahead of Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) to take gold

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) following Francois Pervis (France)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristina Vogel (Germany) celebrates with her spring gold with the German flag

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristina Vogel (Germany) sits on the top tube after her saddle broke off

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Keirin bronze medallist Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Rebecca James (Great Britain) with her silver from the sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jason Kenny throws off his helmet after winning the gold medal in the Keirin

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kristina Vogel (Germany) can't believe her gold medal success in the sprint

Laura Trott and Jason Kenny with their gold medals

Laura Trott and Jason Kenny show off their gold medals

Kristina Vogel takes in the moment after winning gold in the sprint

Laura Trott soaks in the moment after defending her omnium title

It wasn't Matt Glaetzer's day as he crashed in the 7-12th men's keirin final

Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) celebrates winning bronze

Sarah Hammer with her second silver of the Rio Games to do her silver from the team pursuit. The American also silver in the omnium and team pursuit in London

Sarah Hammer (USA), Laura Trott (Great Britain) and Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) made up the omnium podium

Kristina Vogel's saddle fell off after she won the sprint gold

The keirin podium: Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands), Jason Kenny (Great Britain) and Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) jumps for joy

Jason Kenny edges ahead in the sprint to win the keirin and his sixth gold medal

Kristina Vogel (Germany) expresses her delight with winning gold

Jason Kenny celebrates winning his third gold medal of the Rio Olympics

The women's sprint podium of Rebecca James, Kristina Vogel and Katy Marchant

The UCI officials discuss what to do after issues with the derny in the keirin final

Laura Trott can't believe Jason Kenny's keirin victory

Jason Kenny smiles for the camera after winning the gold in the keirin

That's ten gold medals between Jason Kenny and Laura Trott now

Azizulhasni Awang won Malaysia's first cycling medal, taking bronze in the keirin

The sweet taste of bronze for Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

All smiles for Laura Trott as she celebrates her fourth career gold medal

Laura Trott (Great Britain) in the women's Omnium time trial

Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates her Omnium gold medal

Laura Trott (Great Britain) wins the flying lap women's omnium

Laura Trott (Great Britain) wins the flying lap women's omnium

Allison Beveridge (Canada) flying lap women's omnium

Annette Edmondson of Australia in the flying lap women's omnium

A happy Laura Trott (Great Britain)

Kirsten Wild (Netherlands) leads a breakaway

Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)

Laura Trott (Great Britain) celebrates her Omnium gold medal

Sarah Hammer (USA) makes a break for it

Annette Edmondson (Australia)

Sarah Hammer, Jolien D'Hoore and Laura Trott escape in the points race

Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) attacks at the rail in the points race

Sarah Hammer (USA) leads Laura Trott (Great Britain) in the points race

Rebecca James (Great Britain) advanced to the semis

Francois Pervis of France wins heat 3 in the Men's Keirin First Round Repechages on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Laurie Berthon of France competes during a Women's Omnium Time Trial race on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Laura Trott (Great Britain) in the women's Omnium time trial

Jolein D'hoore (Belgium) in the women's Omnium

Mei Yu Hsiao of Chinese Taipei competes during a Women's Omnium Time Trial

Canada's Hugo Barrette wins keirin repechages round

Elis Ligtlee of the Netherlands talks with her coach before a Women's Sprint Quarterfinal

Allison Beveridge of Canada competes on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Velodrome

Marlies Mejias Garcia of Cuba competes during a Women's Omnium Time Trial

Anna Knauer of Germany competes on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Rio Olympic Velodrome

Annette Edmondson of Australia competes during a Women's Omnium Time Trial

Lauren Ellis of New Zealand competes during the Women's Omnium Time Trial

Sarah Hammer (USA) in the Omnium time trial

Callum Skinner of Great Britain, Christos Volikakis of Greece, Denis Dmitriev of Russia compete during the Men's Keirin First Round Repechages

Tianshi Zhong of China leads Wai Sze Lee of Hong Kong, China, Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania and Anastasiia Voinova of Russia during a Women's Sprint Quarterfinal

Krzysztof Maksel of Poland wins the second heat of the Men's Keirin First Round Repechages

Edward Dawkins of New Zealand, Francois Pervis of France, Yuta Wakimoto of Japan, Angel Pulgar of Venezuela and Patrick Constable of Australia compete during the Men's Keirin First Rou nd Repechages

Rebecca James (Great Britain) beats Zhong Tianshi (China)

Britain's Katy Marchant advanced to the semis

Annette Edmondson (Australia) was fastest in the 500

The men's keirin heat

Katy Marchant (GB)

Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) about to pounce

The men's keirin heat led by Max Levy (Germany)

Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Katy Marchant with coach Justin Grace

Trott claims fourth Olympic gold medal

Great Britain’s Laura Trott continued her dominant performance in the Omnium, keeping her generous advantage in the points race to win the gold medal at the Olympic Games. It was her second gold medal in Rio de Janeiro after winning the team pursuit earlier in the week, and her fourth gold medal after winning both events in 2012 in London.

Olympic Games: Kenny celebrates sixth career gold medal in tense keirin final

Trott becomes Great Britain's most successful female Olympian

Sarah Hammer (USA) could not chip a single point out of Trott's 24 point lead, but picked up enough points in the final event to bring her tally to 206 to take the silver medal, while Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) secured the bronze with 199 points.

Heading into the points race, Trott had such a commanding lead that many felt the race was truly for the silver medal between D’hoore and Hammer at 172 points each, trailled by Edmondson with 168 points.

Anna Knauer (Germany) and Xiaoling Luo (China) and Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba) made the first move I the 100-lap race, picking up the first set of points, while Trott won the sprint for the fourth-place point.

Trott took control of the race and continued on out front, looking back to see who would react. Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark) also gave it a go but all were pulled back together with four laps to the second sprint.

Annette Edmondson (Australia) set the pace through the bell lap but Hammer picked up the full points ahead of D'hoore and Trott.

Four riders split off the front with an interest in lapping the field; Wild, Dideriksen, Ellis, Garcia and Berthon. Dideriksen picked up the full points but the five riders continued to work together in an effort to make contact with the back of the bunch, and they made contact before the next bell lap, picking up 20 points each.

Trott raced ahead of the field, however, to pick up the five points up for grabs before moving back into the field.

Another group rode away from the group with D'hoore, Sharakova, Hammer, Trott along with Dideriksen, Ellis, Wild, who had already taken a lap and the 20 points to go along with those. But it forced Edmondson to chase from the main group as she missed the move.

Knauer attacked as Dideriksen chased and the two led the field into the next bell lap. Trott took the points ahead of Hammer and D'hoore.

Another three riders made their move to take a lap including Luo, Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong) and Mejias, they caught the back of the field to pick up 20 points.

The aggressive Dane, Dideriksen, tried to take a third lap with Sharakova and Mejias. They sprinted for the next set of points with Dideriksen taking full points as they continued to work together to lap the field. Dideriksen picked up her third lap, while Mejias and Sharakova took their second, and another 20 points each.

In the closing laps, however, Hammer, D'hoore, Wild, Ellis and Trott raced ahead of the field for the last points of the race. With one lap to go, Hammer attacked her rivals in pursuit of the points for the silver medal. But the top honours and the gold medal went to Trott.

Earlier in the day in the the flying lap won the flying lap and was second in the 500m time trial, results that helped to build her unassailable margin of victory.

She finished the event with a time of 13.708, a phenomenal ride to beat Australia's Annette Edmondson's runner-up time of 13.878 and France's Laurie Berthon's time of 13.903. Following the flying lap, Trott had 196 points ahead of Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) and Sarah Hammer (USA) with 172 points each and Edmondson with 168 points.

In the time trial, Edmondson topped the leaderboard in the fourth event of the women's Omnium, the 500m time trial, and overall leader Trott extended her advantage in the standings with a close second-place finish. Berthon was third by 0.022 seconds, ahead of D'hoore and Hammer.

Vogel tops James for individual sprint gold, Marchant bronze

German Kristina Vogel won her second career gold medal, adding the individual sprint to her team sprint title from London. Vogel defeated Great Britain's Rebecca James in two straight heats, throwing her bike so hard in the second race she broke the saddle off her bike.

It was Germany's first cycling gold medal of this Olympic Games.

James' teammate Katy Marchant added to her country's tally in the Olympic Games, winning the bronze medal in the individual sprint in a photo finish in the second race of the finals over Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands). Marchant's first heat went to plan, and she beat the Dutch rider handily, but Ligtlee put in a big surge out of turn three to take the lead. Marchant came back with a late bike throw to snatch the bronze medal.

With James' silver, the Great Britain team's medal tally rises to 11, with five gold and every single member of the track team winning a medal.

Semifinal

Rebecca James (Great Britain) won her two semi final rounds against Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) to advance to the gold-medal round, while Germany's Kristina Vogel beat Marchant in her two semifinal heats against Katy Marchant (Great Britain) to face James for the gold medal. Ligltee and Marchant will advance to the bronze-medal face off.

Great Britain continued to post impressive results in the Olympic Games track events in the morning session, with both James and Marchant defeating their opponents in the quarterfinal of the individual sprints to move onto the final two medal rounds. James dispatched China's Zhong Tianshi in two rounds, while Marchant topped Lithuanian Simona Krupeckaite in two straight races.

Vogel bested Hong Kong's Lee Wai Sze to move onto the semifinal, while Keirin gold medallist Ligtlee out-sprinted Russian Anastasiia Voinova in back to back races to earn her chance for a second Olympic medal.

Kenny wins Britain's 12th medal in kerin

Great Britain's impressive run of Olympic results continued with the final event, the men's keirin. Jason Kenny added to his Olympic tally equalling Chris Hoy in number of gold medals earned at six in a nail-biting race that had to be run three times before an outcome could be decided.

Kenny's hopes for adding a 12th cycling medal to Britain's total nearly evaporated in the gold medal round when he overtook the pacing motorcycle prematurely with Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) and faced a possible disqualification. But the judges ruled in favour of the Kenny and Awang, and the race was re-run with all riders present.

However, in the next heat the same infraction occurred, only this time it was the German Joachim Eilers who rode up on the derny's back wheel, but in both cases the pacer was determined to be at fault.

The third time was the charm, and racing went off as planned. Awang took the lead spot behind the derny, which this time pulled off without incident.

Poland's Damian Zielinski attacked first, but faded by the final lap. Kenny had to go around the long way around German Joachim Eilers, but surged past the field to win over Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) and Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia).

Awang's bronze was Malaysia's first ever Olympic medal in cycling.

Round 1-2

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) won his heat in the second round of the men's keirin, beating Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands) and Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia), all three qualified to advance to the finals. In the second heat, Joachim Eilers (Germany) won ahead of Damian Zielinski (Poland) and Fabian Puerta Zapata (Colombia) to advance to the finals.

Kenny won his opening heat in the men's keirin to move on to the second round, in his bid for a sixth gold medal at the Olympic Games. Likewise, Zielinski, Sam Webster (New Zealand) and Michael D'Almeida (France) won the remaining heats to move forward. Also racing in the second round were Joachim Eilers (Germany), Matthew Glaetzer (Australia), Buchli and Zapata after placing second in their respective heats.

Although Callum Skinner (Great Britian) won his heat in the repechages, he did not advance to the second round of the men's keirin after being relegated for illegally moving into the sprinter's lane. That bumped Christos Volikakis (Greece) up to first place in that heat, and allowed Dennis Dmitriev (Russia) to move into second place and advance to the next round.

Results

Women's Individual Sprint

Gold Medal Final - Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:11.24
2Rebecca James (Great Britain)

Gold Medal Final - Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:11.31
2Rebecca James (Great Britain)

Bronze Medal Final - Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:11.24
2Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Bronze Medal Final - Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:11.42
2Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Women's Sprint Semifinal

Heat 1-1
1Rebecca James (Great Britain)0:00:11.246
2Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Heat 2-1
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:11.302
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Heat 1-2
1Rebecca James (Great Britain)0:00:10.970
2Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Heat 2-2
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:11.153
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinals

Heat 1
1Rebecca James (Great Britain)
2Tianshi Zhong (China)

Heat 2
1Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)

Heat 3
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)

Heat 4
1Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
2Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)

Women's Sprint for 5th-8th

5Tianshi Zhong (China)
6Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
7Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
8Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)

Men's Keirin

Gold Medal Final

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)0:00:10.113
2Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
3Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4Joachim Eilers (Germany)
5Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
6Damian Zielinski (Poland)

7-12 final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:10.206
8Michael D'Almeida (France)
9Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
10Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
11Francois Pervis (France)
12Christos Volikakis (Greece)

Round 2 - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1*Jason Kenny (Great Britain)0:00:10
2*Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
3*Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
4Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
5Christos Volikakis (Greece)
6Michael D'Almeida (France)

Round 2 - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1*Joachim Eilers (Germany)0:00:10
2*Damian Zielinski (Poland)
3*Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
4Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
5Francois Pervis (France)
6Sam Webster (New Zealand)

Round 1, Heat 1
1Michael D'Almeida (France)
2Joachim Eilers (Germany
3Theo Bos (Netherlands)
4Christos Volikakis (Greece)
5Patrick Constable (Australia)
6Chaebin Im (Korea)

Round 1, Heat 2
1Damian Zielinski (Poland)
2Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
3Dongjin Kang (Korea)
4Denis Dmitriev (Russia)
5Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
6Pavel Kelemen (Czech Repubic)
7Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)

Round 1, Heat 3
1Sam Webster (New Zealand)
2Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)
3Francois Pervis (France)
4Krzysztof Maksel (Poland)
5Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)
6Azizulhasini Awang (Malaysia)
7Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Round 1, Heat 4
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
2Fabian Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
3Maximilian Levy (Germany)
4Hugo Barrette (Canada)
5Matthew Baranoski (United States)
6Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
7Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)

Round 1 Repechages - Heat 1
1Hugo Barrette (Canada)
2Pavel Kelemen (Czech Repubic)
3Azizulhasini Awang (Malaysia)
4Theo Bos (Netherlands)

Round 1 Repechages - Heat 2
1Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
2Chaebin Im (Korea)
3Dongjin Kang (Korea)
4Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
5Hersony Canelon (Venezuela)

Round 1 Repechages - Heat 3
1Francois Pervis (France)
2Yuta Wakimoto (Japan)
3Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
4Angel Pulgar (Venezuela)
5Patrick Constable (Australia)

Round 1 Repechages - Heat 4
1Christos Volikakis (Greece)
2Denis Dmitriev (Russia)
3Matthew Baranoski (United States)
4Maximilian Levy (Germany)
RELCallum Skinner (Great Britain)

Women's Omnium- Final Standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Trott (Great Britain)230pts
2Sarah Hammer (United States of America)206
3Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)199
4Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)189
5Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)189
6Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)183
7Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)173
8Annette Edmondson (Australia)168
9Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)164
10Laurie Berthon (France)163
11Allison Beveridge (Canada)104
12Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)100
13Anna Knauer (Germany)99
14Daria Pikulik (Poland)92
15Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)68
16Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)68
17Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)64
18Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)61

Women's Omnium Points Race

1Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)85pts
2Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)73
3Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)73
4Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)50
5Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)43
6Sarah Hammer (United States of America)34
7Laura Trott (Great Britain)34
8Jolien D'Hoore (Belgium)27
9Laurie Berthon (France)23
10Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)22
11Anna Knauer (Germany)3
12Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)2
13Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)1
14Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)
15Daria Pikulik (Poland)
16Annette Edmondson (Australia)
17Allison Beveridge (Canada)
18Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)-20

Women's Omnium - Flying Lap

1Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:13.708
2Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:00:13.878
3Laurie Berthon (France)0:00:13.903
4Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:00:14.023
5Sarah Hammer (United States of America)0:00:14.081
6Allison Beveridge (Canada)0:00:14.140
7Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)0:00:14.195
8Daria Pikulik (Poland)0:00:14.409
9Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:00:14.441
10Anna Knauer (Germany)0:00:14.447
11Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)0:00:14.499
12Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:14.532
13Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:00:14.564
14Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)0:00:14.574
15Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)0:00:14.638
16Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)0:00:14.660
17Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)0:00:14.740
18Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)0:00:14.940

Women's Omnium - Time Trial

1Annette Edmondson (Australia)0:00:34.938
2Laura Trott (Great Britain)0:00:35.253
3Laurie Berthon (France)0:00:35.275
4Jolien D'hoore (Belgium)0:00:35.326
5Sarah Hammer (United States of America)0:00:35.366
6Sakura Tsukagoshi (Japan)0:00:35.600
7Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:35.636
8Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cuba)0:00:35.655
9Allison Beveridge (Canada)0:00:35.247
10Anna Knauer (Germany)0:00:36.370
11Lauren Ellis (New Zealand)0:00:36.427
12Angie Sabrina Gonzalez (Venezuela)0:00:36.535
13Kirsten Wild (Netherlands)0:00:36.562
14Daria Pikulik (Poland)0:00:36.690
15Xiaoling Luo (People's Republic of China)0:00:36.944
16Xiao Juan Diao (Hong Kong, China)0:00:36.945
17Tatsiana Sharakova (Belarus)0:00:37.007
18Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark)0:00:38.032

