Lars Boom signs on as CCC-Liv performance manager

CCC-Liv have hired Tour de France stage winner and former cyclo-cross world champion Lars Boom as performance manager with an eye towards the first women's Paris-Roubaix in October.

Boom was left without a contract in 2019 after the Roompot-Charles team folded, and he switched his focus to racing gravel and mountain bike events.

"I still feel very much like a cyclist. But at the same time I am very conscious about my future in which I want to be of significance in cycling," Boom said in a team press release. "With my experience and interest in equipment and technology, I think I can add value to the peloton."

The CCC-Liv team will rely on Boom's expertise on the pavé – he won a rainy cobbled 2014 Tour de France stage to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut and finished fourth in Paris-Roubaix in 2015 – to test and optimize the team's Liv bikes and CADEX wheels.

"The 'move' to the position of performance manager accelerated when I came into contact with CCC-Liv and heard about the preparations for the first Paris-Roubaix for women," Boom said. "That is and remains my favourite terrain. The ambition of the team appealed to me."

The CCC-Liv riders met Boom during their twice-weekly video conference, which has been a regular feature for the team since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"During the online meeting, we obviously discussed Paris-Roubaix and our approach. This summer we will go to the northern French sections to test new equipment," Boom said.

"As soon as the ASO has presented the course, we will also organise a recon. Besides Paris-Roubaix, there are many other races in which we can go a step further with good performance management."

Team owner Eric van den Boom welcomed the new addition to the team, saying Boom will act as performance manager "for a longer period of time" with current performance manager Hidde Bekhuis also remaining with the team.

"[Bekhuis] has proven to have a very broad, strong scientific basis. In combination with Lars' practical experience, this should take us even further. Not only in the coming months, but also in the future," Van den Boom said.