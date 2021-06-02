Lars Boom and Liv Racing part ways with immediate effect

Liv Racing announced Wednesday that it will part ways with performance manager Lars Boom effective immediately. Boom was expected to stay with the Women's WorldTeam to the end of the season, however, the team's management ended their agreement early after the former professional racer had accepted an offer to work for another team beginning in 2022.

"I made a decision to go work for a different team next year. And was planing just to finish the year with Liv Racing. But the management decided different. I wish Liv Racing and all the girls good luck the rest of the year," Boom wrote in a post on Twitter.

Boom joined the team under the sponsorship CCC-Liv in last year as performance manager with a priority of supporting the team in their bid to win the first-ever women’s Paris-Roubaix, that was initially planned to take place last October.

Liv Racing and Boom had agreed to continue working together through the end of 2021, however, the team's manager Eric van den Boom has stated that their agreement has ended early because Boom had accepted an offer with another team for next season.

“We hoped that with Lars we would be able to set a new course for this season and provide a fresh impetus," Van den Boom said in a press release.

“We have therefore decided that it is better to immediately stop the cooperation. As a team, we are already busy planning for 2022 and beyond; we are building our future. We wish Lars every success in his next challenge.”

Liv Racing has also stated that they are working on a new way of coaching their and a new coaching programme behind the scenes.

“We are developing a new structure for optimal support of our riders. There is space for talent coaches and performance managers. Liv Cycling, our main sponsor, has big ambitions for our team. We therefore want to carefully make our choices now.”