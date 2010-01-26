Landis breaks lap record in Bahamas TT

Floyd Landis tries to break away in the final kilometres (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Floyd Landis has debuted for the Rock Racing team at the three-stage Tour of Bahamas this weekend, recording the fastest lap time during the time trial and reportedly beating the course record set by David Zabriskie in 2008.

Landis rode in the Rock Racing kit, despite questions over the American team's future this season, recording a 5:48.601 for the second lap of the time trial.

"All that drinking is starting to pay off," Landis wrote in an e-mail, according to NeilBrowne.com. "I beat the course record set by Zman [David Zabriskie] two years ago and I was on somebody else's road bike with clinchers and no aero clothes. Take that f@*#ers."

Several videos of Landis at the Tour of the Bahamas show the 34-year-old wearing a Rock Racing outfit. "I told them [Rock Racing] that I wanted to do that race so they sent me a kit," Landis said.

But even Landis himself wasn't sure whether or not Rock Racing would continue to be part of the American racing scene this season after being denied a Professional Continental license by the UCI.

"I honestly don't know," he continued. "I don't know even if [team owner] Ball has thought about the team these last two weeks. I have no clue what's going on. After the Tour of the Bahamas I'm going back to my shack behind the car wash. Maybe I'll write a book."

The Tour of Bahamas was won by Garmin-Transitions' Caleb Fairly, with his team-mateTaylor Sheldon placing second.