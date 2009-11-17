Floyd Landis leaves OUCH Pro Cycling

USA's Floyd Landis (OUCH) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Floyd Landis came to an agreement with his OUCH Pro Cycling team to terminate his contract for the 2010 season, the Momentum Sports Group announced Tuesday.

Landis returned to the sport with the team after being disqualified from the 2006 Tour de France for doping and serving a two-year suspension.

The team said that Landis wished to ride "the longer, tougher stage races offered in Europe and internationally that better suit his strengths." The team will focus primarily on the US domestic circuit in 2010, so both sides "agreed that it would be best for both parties to part ways at this time and allow Landis to seek a position with a team that could better accommodate his desires."

Landis has been heavily rumoured to be in negotiations with the Rock Racing team for 2010.

"I wish to thank all of the sponsors for their support this year. I would also like to thank everyone at Momentum Sports Group," Landis said. "While I'm excited to pursue other opportunities, I will miss all of my teammates and everyone on staff."