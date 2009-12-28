Landis on verge of signing for Rock Racing

Floyd Landis (OUCH) has been spending time in the Utah mountains getting ready for this week. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Floyd Landis is on the verge of signing with Team Rock Racing, according to the French website cyclismag.com, which cites sources close to team owner Michael Ball. Jonathan McCarty is also said to be expected to sign.

The contracts is dependent on the team getting its Professional Continental licence from the International Cycling Union, with the licence announcement expected January 4.

Rock Racing, founded in 2007, has been running under a Continental, or third-tier, licence. It was not known that they had applied for a Professional Continental licence for 2010 until they said they issued a statement after the UCI rejected their initial application.

"We're obviously very disappointed but are working diligently to satisfy every requirement that is being asked of us. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure we can race next year," the team said in a statement issued earlier this month.

Landis, 34, returned in January 2009 from a two-year suspension after testing positive for testosterone at the Tour de France. He returned to riding this year with team OUCH Presented by Maxxis.

McCarty, 27, turned pro with US Postal Service in 2004. He rode for Phonak in 2006 and Garmin in 2007 and 2008, before joining OUCH this year.