Lampre-Merida team hit by robbery

The Lampre-Merida team were left picking up the pieces on Monday morning after discovering that the team headquarters had been the target of a robbery. The crime took place at some point between Saturday evening and the early hours of Monday morning.

A number of bikes and equipment have been reported as stolen, including 2014 race bikes that were supposed to presented at the team’s off season training camp.

“If you see some scruffy types on @lampre_merida teambikes or suspiciously cheap offers for these, pls let us know: team@teamlampremerida.com,” the team tweeted.

One complete Warp time trial is among the stolen equipment, along with SRM systems, team frames, Shimano groupsets and Fulcrum wheels. The thieves also made off with a team van.

The Italian WorldTour team posted a list of stolen equipment on their official website:

- TT time trial bike Merida Warp, team color, complete with wheels and components

- Bike Merida Reacto Ages, team color, complete with wheels and components

- Merida Bike Ride, team color, complete with wheels and components

- Merida Bike Sculpture, team color, complete with wheels and components

- Merida frames ready for assembly

- Shimano 11 speed Dura ace of 2 (electronic)

- Wheels Fulcrum

- Selle San Marco (model 2013) and Prologo Saddles (2014 models)

- Measuring systems: SRM (2013 season) and Rotor with computer Garmin (2014 season)

