Kristen Faulkner, Matteo Jorgenson headline USA's team for UCI Road World Championships

By
published

Ashlin Barry to make debut for USA as junior men's contender

Kristen Faulkner celebrates winning Olympic gold in the women&#039;s road race in Paris
Kristen Faulkner celebrates winning Olympic gold in the women's road race in Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

USA Cycling announced a deep team of contenders to race for the rainbow bands at the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich this month, headlined by Olympic double gold medalist Kristen Faulkner and Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Matteo Jorgenson.

Worlds start on September 22 with the elite men's and women's individual time trials. Faulkner opted not to compete in the time trial and will only race the elite women's road race on September 28.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.