Kristen Faulkner, Matteo Jorgenson headline USA's team for UCI Road World Championships
Ashlin Barry to make debut for USA as junior men's contender
USA Cycling announced a deep team of contenders to race for the rainbow bands at the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich this month, headlined by Olympic double gold medalist Kristen Faulkner and Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Matteo Jorgenson.
Worlds start on September 22 with the elite men's and women's individual time trials. Faulkner opted not to compete in the time trial and will only race the elite women's road race on September 28.
Defending world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Chloé Dygert will line up for the time trial alongside former champion Amber Neben, Ruth Edwards and Emily Ehrlich.
Brandon McNulty and Magnus Sheffield will tackle the men's individual time trial.
In the under-23 and junior categories, the US team have several contenders, most notably in Ashlin Barry, son of former pros Dede and Michael Barry in the junior men's field, while AJ August and Artem Shmidt lead the charge in the under-23 men's time trial.
The elite men's and women's road races close out the week of racing in Zurich. Faulkner, Dygert, Edwards and Ehrlich are joined by Lauren Stephens and Heidi Franz on the roster.
Quinn Simmons makes his return to racing for the World Championships, racing alongside Jorgenson, Riley Sheehan, McNulty, Sean Quinn, Neilson Powless, Kevin Vermaerke and Sheffield in the closing event, the elite men's road race.
USA Cycling for the 2024 UCI Road World Championships
Elite Women
- Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) - Road Race, Time Trial
- Emily Ehrlich (Twenty 24) - Road Race, Time Trial
- Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) - Road Race, Time Trial
- Amber Neben - Time Trial
- Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) - Road Race
- Heidi Franz (Lifeplus-Wahoo) - Road Race
- Lauren Stephens (Cynisca) - Road Race
Elite Men
- Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) - Road Race, Time Trial
- Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) - Road Race, Time Trial
- Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike) - Road Race
- Riley Sheehan (Israel-Premier Tech) - Road Race
- Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) - Road Race
- Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) - Road Race
- Kevin Vermaerke (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) - Road Race
- Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) - Road Race
U23 Men
- AJ August (Ineos Grenadiers) - Road Race, Time Trial
- Gavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling Team) - Road Race
- Cole Kessler (Lidl-Trek) - Road Race
- Artem Shmidt (Hagens Berman Jayco) - Road Race, Time Trial
- Colby Simmons (Visma-Lease a Bike Development) - Road Race
Junior Women
- Lidia Cusack (Dcdevo Racing Academy) - Road Race, Time Trial
- Helena Jones (Team Twenty24) - Road Race, Time Trial
- Vida Lopez de San Roman (Bear National Team) - Road Race
- Alyssa Sarkisov (Dcdevo Racing Academy) - Road Race
Junior Men
- Gray Barnett (EF Education-ONTO) - Road Race
- Ashlin Barry (EF Education-ONTO) - Road Race, Time Trial
- Peyton Burckel (EF Education-ONTO) - Road Race
- Braden Reitz (Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale Newgen) - Road Race
- Noah Streif (EF Education-ONTO) - Road Race
