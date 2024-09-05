Kristen Faulkner, Matteo Jorgenson headline USA's team for UCI Road World Championships

Kristen Faulkner celebrates winning Olympic gold in the women's road race in Paris

USA Cycling announced a deep team of contenders to race for the rainbow bands at the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich this month, headlined by Olympic double gold medalist Kristen Faulkner and Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Matteo Jorgenson.

Worlds start on September 22 with the elite men's and women's individual time trials. Faulkner opted not to compete in the time trial and will only race the elite women's road race on September 28.

Defending world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Chloé Dygert will line up for the time trial alongside former champion Amber Neben, Ruth Edwards and Emily Ehrlich.

Brandon McNulty and Magnus Sheffield will tackle the men's individual time trial.

In the under-23 and junior categories, the US team have several contenders, most notably in Ashlin Barry, son of former pros Dede and Michael Barry in the junior men's field, while AJ August and Artem Shmidt lead the charge in the under-23 men's time trial.

The elite men's and women's road races close out the week of racing in Zurich. Faulkner, Dygert, Edwards and Ehrlich are joined by Lauren Stephens and Heidi Franz on the roster.

Quinn Simmons makes his return to racing for the World Championships, racing alongside Jorgenson, Riley Sheehan, McNulty, Sean Quinn, Neilson Powless, Kevin Vermaerke and Sheffield in the closing event, the elite men's road race.

USA Cycling for the 2024 UCI Road World Championships

Elite Women

Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) - Road Race, Time Trial

Emily Ehrlich (Twenty 24) - Road Race, Time Trial

Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) - Road Race, Time Trial

Amber Neben - Time Trial

Kristen Faulkner (EF-Oatly-Cannondale) - Road Race

Heidi Franz (Lifeplus-Wahoo) - Road Race

Lauren Stephens (Cynisca) - Road Race

Elite Men

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) - Road Race, Time Trial

Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) - Road Race, Time Trial

Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike) - Road Race

Riley Sheehan (Israel-Premier Tech) - Road Race

Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) - Road Race

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) - Road Race

Kevin Vermaerke (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) - Road Race

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) - Road Race

U23 Men

AJ August (Ineos Grenadiers) - Road Race, Time Trial

Gavin Hlady (Aevolo Cycling Team) - Road Race

Cole Kessler (Lidl-Trek) - Road Race

Artem Shmidt (Hagens Berman Jayco) - Road Race, Time Trial

Colby Simmons (Visma-Lease a Bike Development) - Road Race

Junior Women

Lidia Cusack (Dcdevo Racing Academy) - Road Race, Time Trial

Helena Jones (Team Twenty24) - Road Race, Time Trial

Vida Lopez de San Roman (Bear National Team) - Road Race

Alyssa Sarkisov (Dcdevo Racing Academy) - Road Race

Junior Men