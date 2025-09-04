Kristen Faulkner ends 2025 season after shoulder surgery

Olympic Champion went under the knife after Tour de France Femmes crash damaged cartilage

BREST, FRANCE - JULY 27: Kristen Faulkner of The United States and Team EF Education-Oatly prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 2 a 110.4km stage from Brest to Quimper / #UCIWWT / on July 27, 2025 in Brest, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
US road champion Kristen Faulkner at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)

After a dream 2024 season that included two Olympic gold medals, US road race champion Kristen Faulkner has called an end to her mishap-filled year of racing after having to undergo surgery on her shoulder.

Faulkner won the women's road race and Team Pursuit gold on the track in Paris last August but has struggled for much of the year. First, a concussion sustained in a training crash last December delayed the Alaska native's season debut.

Faulkner was forced to turn down her position on USA Cycling's team for the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda. Only two of the country's six open positions for the elite women's road race have been filled - Chloé Dygert and Ruth Edwards will represent the country in Rwanda.

