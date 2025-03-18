'100 percent healthy ' - Olympic Champion Kristen Faulkner recovered from concussion and ready to start racing at Milan-San Remo

By published

'I didn't have any stress or pressure to get back to racing right away' says double gold medallist

Kristen Faulkner
Kristen Faulkner (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Faulkner has confirmed the start of her season was delayed due to a concussion sustained in a crash while training last December and that she is now "fully recovered" and ready to begin her season with EF-Oatly-Cannondale at the revived women's Milan-San Remo on Saturday.

Faulkner said that while it has taken about three months to recover, her team was supportive during that time and that there was no pressure placed on her to return to competition before she was healed.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

