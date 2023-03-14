Kristen Faulkner disqualified from Strade Bianche for wearing glucose monitor

Kristen Faulkner has been disqualified from the Strade Bianche Women for wearing a continuous glucose monitoring sensor during the race.

Cyclingnews reported last week that the American Jayco-AlUla rider risked disqualification from the Italian Classic after she was seen with what looked like a glucose monitoring sensor below her jersey.

The UCI opened an investigation and have now cancelled her result from their official database and confirmed the disqualification.

"The UCI confirms that Kirsten Faulkner has been disqualified from the 2023 Strade Bianche which took place on 4 March, for breach of article 1.3.006bis of the UCI Regulations due to the wearing of a continuous glucose monitoring sensor throughout the event," the UCI told Cyclingnews via a brief statement.

As a result, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig moves up to third place in the Strade Bianche Women results.

Faulkner finished third behind SD Worx duo Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopeckyafter a long solo attack, ending with her caught on the final climb into Siena. Her Jayco-AlUla team was apparently not aware she raced wearing a glucose monitoring sensor.

Riders use continuous blood glucose monitors in training to control their feeding and energy levels but the UCI has so far pushed back on calls from teams and glucose monitor makers to allow the technology to be used in racing. The needle devices are used widely in other sports.

UCI rules make it clear that 'devices which capture other physiological data, including any metabolic values such as but not limited to glucose or lactate, are not authorised in competition'.

Cyclingnews understands that Faulkner made her defence to the UCI last week, in the hope of avoiding or limiting any punishment.

She apparently fitted a new continuous blood glucose monitor to her arm before a late call-up for Strade Bianche and thought the UCI rule referred to the active use of continuous blood glucose monitors with a mobile phone app. Her sensor was not connected to her phone during Strade Bianche.

However, the UCI applied regulation 1.3.006bis (opens in new tab) – which states that 'Devices which capture other physiological data, including any metabolic values such as but not limited to glucose or lactate are not authorised in competition' – meaning Faulkner lost her podium place.