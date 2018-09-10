King and Guarnier headline US road team for World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Ben King climbs La Covatilla on the way to his stage 9 win at the Vuelta (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 5 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) during the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Sepp Kuss rides to the finish at Snowbird during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Coryn Rivera (SunWeb) before taking her win at the US Pro Road Race National Championships on June 24, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan Guarnier and Ben King will lead the line for the US at the upcoming UCI Road World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, as part of a 15-rider elite men's and women's roster.

Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) will lead a women's road race team that also includes US road champion Coryn Rivera and Ruth Winder (Team Sunweb), Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM), Tour of California winner Katie Hall and Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare), and Tayler Wiles (Trek Drops).

US time trial champion and two-time world champion Amber Neben will join Wiles in contesting the Elite women's time trial.

"We are fielding an amazing team of athletes that will be working cohesively for a medal finish," said Jack Seehafer, USA Cycling women's endurance program manager. "There will be benefit in having had the majority of our athletes on the ground for recon in Innsbruck. They already know first-hand how brutal the course will be and have had plenty of time to discuss areas of opportunity for success and to prepare for that outcome. With the successes of our athletes this year, I look forward to seeing them close that out on a high note."

Coming off two stage wins in the Vuelta a Espana, King (Dimension Data) will lead an Elite men's road race line up that also includes recent Tour of Utah winner Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo), veteran Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing) and Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo). Nate Brown (EF Education First-Drapac) is the reserve rider.

For the time trial, the US will field BMC Racing's Tejay van Garderen, who won the time trial at the Tour of California, and reigning US champion Joey Rosskopf, who added his second title earlier this year in Knoxville, Tennessee.

"This is going to be a unique world championships with an extremely difficult course," said Jeff Pierce, USA Cycling director of elite athletics. "Team USA has some great athletes who match up very well with the challenge and who are carrying some strong momentum late into the season. It will be very exciting to see how these races unfold."

The racing in Innsbruck begins September 23 with the elite men's and women's team time trials. The elite women's individual time trial takes place on September 25, followed by the elite men's individual time trial on September 26. The elite women's road race is September 29, followed by the men on September 30.

Elite Women Road Race

Coryn Rivera* (Team Sunweb)

Megan Guarnier* (Boels-Dolmans)

Alexis Ryan* (Canyon-SRAM)

Katharine Hall (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

Tayler Wiles (Trek Drops)

Ruth Winder (Team Sunweb)

Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

Elite Women Time Trial

Amber Neben* (PX4 Sports)

Tayler Wiles (Trek Drops)

Leah Thomas (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

Elite Men Road Race

Ben King* (Dimension Data)

Sepp Kuss (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team)

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo)

Nate Brown (EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale) - reserve rider

Elite Men Time Trial

Joey Rosskopf* (BMC Racing Team)

Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team)

U23 Men Road Race

Jonathan Brown* (Hagens Berman Axeon)

Alex Hoehn* (Aevolo Cycling)

Brandon McNulty (Rally Cycling)

Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon)

Neilson Powless (Lotto NL-Jumbo)

U23 Men Time Trial

Gage Hecht* (Aevolo Cycling)

Brandon McNulty* (Rally Cycling)

Junior Women Road Race

Katie Clouse* (DNA Cycling)

Abigail Youngwerth (Sho-Air Twenty-Twenty Development)

Jasmine Soh (V.C. Cascade/Slocum Center)

Gabrielle Lehnert (Amy D. Foundation)

Junior Women Time Trial

Abigail Youngwerth* (Sho-Air Twenty-Twenty Development)

Jasmine Soh (V.C. Cascade/Slocum Center)

Junior Men Road Race

Quinn Simmons* (Lux Cycling)

Andrew Vollmer* (Lux Cycling)

Sean Quinn (Lux Cycling)

Riley Sheehan (Lux Cycling)

Kevin Vermaerke (Lux Cycling)

Kendrick Boots (Aevolo Cycling)

Junior Men Time Trial

Riley Sheehan* (Lux Cycling)

Michael Garrison (Holowesko/Citadel pb Hincapie Racing)

Automatic qualifiers are noted with an asterisk (*).