Katusha denied 2013 WorldTour licence

The Katusha team training on the time trial course (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The UCI announced the complete 18-team WorldTour line-up for the 2013 season, with Team Katusha the notable squad denied a place in the peloton's premier division.

The Russian squad of 2012 WorldTour champion Joaquim Rodriguez was one of the 15 teams previously named by the UCI as meeting the sporting criteria for inclusion in the 2013 WorldTour, but in today's announcement the UCI stated, "The request from the team Katusha for registration in first division has been rejected. In accordance with UCI regulations, this team’s application has been forwarded to the UCI administration, so that the latter may assess the possibility of registering this team as a UCI Professional Continental Team."

Team Katusha told Cyclingnews they were unaware why they were denied a WorldTour licence, a fact confirmed by the UCI. "In fact they don't know exactly why they don't have a licence," the UCI told Cyclingnews. "They will know the rough details but they will formally find out in the next few days."

It had been expected that the contest for the final WorldTour licence would come down to a selection between Pro Continental team Argos-Shimano and current WorldTour squad Team Saxo-Tinkoff, but both squads were granted a position in the 2013 WorldTour.

The UCI announced that the full list of 2013 Pro Continental teams would be unveiled at a later date.

2013 WorldTour teams

Current licence holders approved on Nov. 2

Astana Pro Team

BMC Racing Team

Cannondale

Lampre – Merida

Omega Pharma – Quick Step Cycling Team

ORICA GreenEDGE

Sky Procycling

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team

Movistar Team (UCI decision of Nov. 16)

Licences issued following Nov./Dec. commission meetings

AG2R La Mondiale (2013-2016)

Euskaltel Euskadi (2013-2016)

Former Rabobank (2013-2014)

Garmin Sharp (2013-2014)

Team Argos–Shimano (2013-2016)

Team Saxo – Tinkoff (2013-2014)

Licences issued for 2013

FDJ

Lotto Belisol

RadioShack-Nissan