Just in time for summer: 20 great gravel bike deals with up to 40% off

With summer on the horizon, the Giro d'Italia in full swing and the US and EU gravel race seasons well underway, you'd be forgiven for thinking that retailers would hike the price of bikes as riders look for their usual pre-summer upgrade. But surprisingly, there are some seriously good discounts available on already-budget-friendly gravel bikes right now.

Gravel biking has become really popular, but a gravel bike is also a good option for commuting too. They give you a little more versatility in where you can ride than a budget road bike designed just for use on tarmac. They allow you to take on unmetalled surfaces and maybe find new routes that link up your existing rides in a more interesting way than just sticking to the road.

Read on for our picks of the deals on the best budget gravel bikes in the US. Jump lower down the page for our UK budget gravel bike deal picks.

Budget gravel bike deals USA

Co-op Cycles ADV 2.1: $1,299 $778.93 at REI Co-op 40% off - REI Co-op's own-brand gravel bike offers impressive value. It's available in a range of specs, although size availability for each is limited. This base spec comes with Shimano Claris 8-speed shifting and 35mm Kenda Flintridge tyres.

Salsa Journeyer Claris: $999 $849.99 at Jenson USA 15% off - The Salsa Warbird is one of the most capable gravel bikes out there and a lot of that capability is carried over into the budget Journeyer bike. It's fitted with 38mm tyres from Teravail, but you can up that to 50mm for a go-anywhere gravel bike spec.

GT Grade Sport: $1,500 $899.94 at Jenson USA 40% off - Only available in size S, the GT Grade Sport has GT's distinctive triple triangle frame, designed to smooth out rear wheel vibration. It's kitted out with Microshift 10-speed gearing with a wide 11-48t cassette and 40t Prowheel crankset for plenty of off-road grunt.

Rocky Mountain Solo Alloy 30: $1,699 $1,019.94 at Jenson USA 40% off - The Rocky Mountain Solo's alloy frame comes with internal cable routing and a full set of mounts, including under the top tube for a frame bag. It's set up with SRAM Apex 1x11-speed and TRP Spyre mechanical disc brakes, while wheels are from WTB.

Bianchi Impulso Allroad: $2,300 $1,399.94 at Jenson USA 39% off - Bianchi fits a Shimano GRX400 2x10-speed groupset to the Impulso Allroad. Add in 40mm tyres and a carbon fork and it's ready for adventures. It doesn't feature any accessory mounts, except for bottle cages, a rack and fenders and Jenson USA only has the Allroad available in size 55, but it's a good option for faster gravel excursions.

NS Bikes RAG+ 2: $1,899.99 $1,399.95 at Mike's Bikes 26% off - Big clearance for 2.2" 650b tyres, plenty of mounts and a SRAM Apex 1x11-speed groupset set the RAG+ up for longer gravel rides. NS Bikes says that it's slackened the bike's geometry for a more stable, more comfortable ride, while still keeping the handling sporty.

Cannondale Topstone 3: $1,599.99 $1,399.99 at Mike's Bikes 14% off - One of our favourite gravel bikes, the alloy Topstone will fit 45mm tyres and has great off-road manners. This spec includes 2x9-speed Shimano Sora and mechanical disc brakes, helping you to get off road for less cash.

Ridley Kanzo A: $1,800 $1,450 at Competitive Cyclist 19% off - The alloy Kanzo gravel bike. It's equipped with SRAM Apex with hydraulic brakes and a 42t crankset and 11-42t cassette for gearing that goes down to 1:1 for off-road climbs. It's available at Competitive Cyclist in a full range of sizes.

Rondo Ruut AL2: $2,149.99 $1,599.95 at Mike's Bikes 26% off - The Rondo Ruut's stand-out feature is its flip chip front fork, which allows you to change from handling that's more stable or more agile as the terrain requires. Alongside this alloy build, Mike's Bikes also has the steel Ruut on offer, but only in XL.

Specialized Diverge Comp E5: $2,500 $1,999.99 at Specialized 20% off - Specialized has several specs of the Diverge on sale, although in more limited sizes than this Comp spec. It's equipped with a SRAM Apex 1x11-speed groupset and 38mm Specialized tyres and has a claimed weight just under 10kg.

Budget gravel bike deals UK

Merida Silex 200: £1,295 £869 at Tredz 32% off - Merida's gravel bike has a geometry closer to a hardtail MTB than a road bike. It's equipped with 2x9-speed Shimano Sora, Merida wheels, Maxxis Rambler 38mm tyres and no less than five sets of bosses for bottles and luggage.

Giant Liv Devote 2 Women's Bike: £1,299 £896.31 at Cyclestore 31% off - The Devote 2 has three bottle cage mounts and a top tube bag mount for off-road energy. The 2x9-speed Shimano Sora groupset gives range and rations for off-road riding and grip is maintained by Giant CrossCut 38mm tyres. As with all Giant's Liv branded bikes, the Avail is sized specifically for women riders. It's available at a similar price at Tredz too.

Cannondale Topstone 4: £1,200 £999 at Sigma Sports 17% off - Sigma Sports has several different Topstone alloy bike specs with a discount. The cheapest is this 4 specced with Microshift Advent X gearing. There's a similar discount on the higher priced Topstone 3 and Topstone 1 Apex.

Cube Nuroad Pro FE: £1,399 £1,099 at Tredz 21% off - FE stands for fully equipped and the Nuroad Pro FE comes with mudguards, a rear rack, lights and even a kickstand, setting it up for commuting or for off-road excursions. The 10-speed Shimano GRX400 groupset provides a good gear range, while the 40mm Schwalbe G-One Allround tyres should be comfortable off road and on. Tredz also has offers on the mudguardless Cube Nuroad and Nuroad Pro.

Trek Checkpoint ALR 4: £1,450 £1,299 at Sigma Sports 10% off - The discount may not be huge, but the Checkpoint offers decent value even at full price with its SRAM Apex groupset and Bontrager wheels, tyres and finishing kit. It's even supplied with sealant, so it's quick to set up tubeless.

Trek Checkpoint ALR 4: £1,450 £1,299 at Cyclestore 10% off - The discount may not be huge, but the Checkpoint offers decent value even at full price with its SRAM Apex groupset and Bontrager wheels, tyres and finishing kit. It's even supplied with sealant, so it's quick to set up tubeless.

Kinesis G2: £1,680 £1,420.99 at Sigma Sports 15% off - Kinesis specialises in alloy bikes designed for UK conditions. Its G2 is another bike equipped with SRAM Apex 1x11-speed. The workhorse 1x groupset for budget gravel bikes offers a wide range and hydraulic braking, with trickle-down tech from higher up the SRAM gravel range.

Ribble Gravel AL - Enthusiast: £1,999 £1,499 at Ribble 25% off - Ribble's new season event offers discounts of up to 30% on a range of road and gravel bikes, including the CGR and Gravel in titanium, carbon and steel. This Gravel AL build comes with Shimano's latest 1x12-speed GRX shifting, Mavic Allroad wheels and a Selle Italia saddle.

Cinelli Zydeco Mud: £2,199 £1,599 at Sigma Sports 27% off - The Zydeco Mud's alloy frame is fitted with a Shimano GRX 11-speed groupset and rolls on 38mm Schwalbe CX Comp tyres on Mavic Allroad wheels, making for competent off-road performance, that's versatile enough to be fitted with mudguards and rack for the commute. It would be a shame to get the flashy paint job dirty though.

BMC URS Two: £3,299 £1,979 at Sigma Sports 40% off - It's quite unusual to see a carbon bike from the Swiss brand with such a discount. The seat stays are designed to offer 10mm of travel and you can swap out the carbon fork for a suspension fork should you wish. The groupset is SRAM Apex 1x11-speed and there are DT Swiss wheels with 40mm WTB tyres, with space for 45mm.

Here, we've rounded up our pick of discounted gravel bikes in the US and UK, but if you're not so set on a discounted product, or you simply want some additional buying advice, it's worth checking out our guide to the best budget gravel bikes for more options.

Then once you're done, choose the best gravel tyres for your plans and you can gear up for grip on tricky terrain. Or just swap out for wider, gripper rubber for road use that doesn't slow you down. Gravel bikes have loads of tyre clearance.

A gravel bike will have disc brakes, providing better stopping in the wet and you can almost always fit fenders to keep you more comfortable in poor weather. Fitted with a rack, gravel bikes make some of the best commuter bikes too.