Just a week after the Specialized Aethos 2 launch, we've found some insane deals on the first-gen model
£2,800 gets you an incredible bike and even a set of Scope wheels
Given that Specialized has just released a new Aethos, with more gentle geometry and more integration, it's no surprise to see discounts on the old, first-generation model. It's something we've been keeping an eye out for, in fact, but we didn't expect something this good so fast.
While on the hunt for Amazon Big Deal Days cycling deals, I strayed onto the Sigma Sports site and found a Gen 1 Aethos, complete with 12sp mechanical Shimano 105 and an extra set of Scope R5 wheels, all for under £2,800, representing 38% off.
This is a really, really good deal. The Aethos is a brilliant bike, and while it lacks the aero credentials of the best aero bikes, it prioritises low weight and handling. Plus, while the new one has integrated cables, this semi-internal system is far easier to live with.
In fact, there are plenty of other Aethos configurations similarly discounted.
There's a 105 Di2 model with Scope wheels at 37% off, through to the top-tier S-Works model with SRAM Red at 20% off.
Even the lowest tier, with 'just' mechanical 105 and alloy wheels, now comes in at under £2,300, which is prime for future upgrades.
If you must have the latest model, then that's fair enough, but there's something timeless about the first-generation model.
Personally, if I had the choice between the two, I'd probably still go for the old one; the geometry is more racy, and I like the fun of playing around with different bar and stem combos without having to remortgage the house for an integrated cockpit.
That and the cheapest Aethos 2 on Sigma Sports is £5,499, a difference of £3,200... You can get a LOT of extra upgrades for that money.
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.
