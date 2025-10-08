Just a week after the Specialized Aethos 2 launch, we've found some insane deals on the first-gen model

Given that Specialized has just released a new Aethos, with more gentle geometry and more integration, it's no surprise to see discounts on the old, first-generation model. It's something we've been keeping an eye out for, in fact, but we didn't expect something this good so fast.

While on the hunt for Amazon Big Deal Days cycling deals, I strayed onto the Sigma Sports site and found a Gen 1 Aethos, complete with 12sp mechanical Shimano 105 and an extra set of Scope R5 wheels, all for under £2,800, representing 38% off.

In fact, there are plenty of other Aethos configurations similarly discounted.

There's a 105 Di2 model with Scope wheels at 37% off, through to the top-tier S-Works model with SRAM Red at 20% off.

Even the lowest tier, with 'just' mechanical 105 and alloy wheels, now comes in at under £2,300, which is prime for future upgrades.

If you must have the latest model, then that's fair enough, but there's something timeless about the first-generation model.

Personally, if I had the choice between the two, I'd probably still go for the old one; the geometry is more racy, and I like the fun of playing around with different bar and stem combos without having to remortgage the house for an integrated cockpit.

That and the cheapest Aethos 2 on Sigma Sports is £5,499, a difference of £3,200... You can get a LOT of extra upgrades for that money.