Jumbo-Visma are auctioning off their 2021 Cervélo bikes
By Josh Croxton published
You can now own Van Aert's Ventoux-stage-winning Tour de France bike or the bike Roglic rode to Vuelta victory
Team Jumbo-Visma are offering their fans a rare opportunity to purchase the bikes ridden by the team in 2021, including the Cervélo R5 that Wout van Aert rode to his impressive Ventoux stage win at the Tour de France, and the same model that Primož Roglič powered to his third consecutive victory at the Vuelta a España.
More specifically, the team's Managing Director Richard Plugge has listed 24 of the team's bikes for auction at Catawiki.com, a Dutch auction site for 'special objects'.
"This auction will enable you to own a piece of cycling history," the listing description reads. "You may have seen the thrilling Mont Ventoux stage during the 2021 Tour de France. Then you’ve been looking at a bicycle you can now buy."
Other bikes listed include Jonas Vingegaard's bike from the Tour de France, the S5 ridden to Gent Wevelgem success by Marianne Vos, the bike that Tom Dumoulin used for his return to the sport, and the distorted design of the new Cervélo R5 that George Bennett rode between its first public appearance and its official launch.
There are also a couple of special-edition jerseys on offer, with the most notable being one signed by the newly departed Dylan Groenewegen, who recently left the team midway through his contract to join Team BikeExchange-Jayco.
"Proceeds of this auction will go to the further development of the team," the listing continues. "Not only for the top riders to perform better, but first and foremost to the academy and talent development of Team Jumbo-Visma. This is one of the key pillars to creating a world-leading team and inspiring people to go cycling."
At the time of publishing, the least expensive option is the Cervélo R5 ridden by British time trial champion Anna Henderson, with a highest bid of just €55.
However, at the other end of the spectrum, despite the aforementioned inclusions of high profile race-winning bikes, the most sought after thus far is the Cervélo S5 ridden by 20-year-old Dutchman, Hidde van Veenendaal, with a current highest bid of €5,000.
Of course, there's plenty of time for that to change, with the auctions running through Christmas until December 27.
