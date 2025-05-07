Wout van Aert aiming to wear pink jersey at Giro d'Italia as Visma-Lease a Bike split goals between Kooij and Yates

Team hoping to compete for both the GC and sprints as Van Aert targets "more demanding" stages

OVERIJSE BELGIUM APRIL 18 Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team VismaLease a Bike competes during the 65th De Brabantse Pijl La Fleche Brabanconne 2025 Mens Elite a 1626km one day race from Beersel to Overijse on April 18 2025 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Van Aert missed his planned Giro debut in 2024, but is back with big goals in 2025

Visma-Lease a Bike will target both the GC and stage wins at the Giro d'Italia, with Giro debutant Wout van Aert dreaming of taking the pink jersey early in the race, and a varied team assembled to support multiple goals.

After missing his planned Giro debut last year due to his crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen, the Belgian rider will finally take on his first Corsa Rosa this May, with an aim of targeting the "more demanding" stages, and wearing the pink jersey to complete his collection of Grand Tour leaders' jerseys.

