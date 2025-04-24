Jonas Vingegaard fully recovered from concussion, with route to Tour de France rematch with Tadej Pogačar revealed

'The focus is now fully on the Tour. The preparations have truly begun' says Dane, with racing return to come at the Dauphiné after altitude camp

Jonas Vingegaard will race just once more before his Tour de France rematch with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), with the Dane likely to face Pogačar at the Critérium du Dauphiné in June beore their Grand Tour battle in July. 

There had been reports of the Dane riding next week's Tour de Romandie, where Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) will be present, however, his original programme won't change and he will instead be heading to altitude in Sierra Nevada in May.

