Jo Tindley takes combativity prize after Tour of Britain Women breakaway

By
published

Maddie Leech drops out of breakaway due to mechanical problems

Jo Tindley (Pro-Noctis-200° Coffee-Hargreaves Contracting) celebrates at podium as most combative rider prize winner for stage 3
Jo Tindley (Pro-Noctis-200° Coffee-Hargreaves Contracting) celebrates at podium as most combative rider prize winner for stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jo Tindley (Pro-Noctis-200° Coffee-Hargreaves Contracting) and Maddie Leech (Lifeplus-Wahoo) became the protagonists of stage 3 of the Tour of Britain Women. Attacking after only a few kilometres, they made their way through Cheshire as the break of the day. Halfway through the stage, 21-year-old Leech had to let Tindley go on alone because of mechanical problems, and Tindley spent 90km ahead of the peloton before being caught.

“We found out this might have been our last opportunity to try to get up the road. I wasn’t expecting it to be so early, but I saw an opportunity and just went, and luckily, Maddie came with me. And then you just commit and see what happens. Unfortunately, Maddie had a mechanical, I was absolutely gutted because you rely on that rest as she came through,” Tindley said in the post-stage TV interview.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.