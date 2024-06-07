LifePlus-Wahoo stay in Tour of Britain Women on borrowed equipment after all their bikes were stolen

'We wouldn’t be starting without them' says Continental team after rival squads provide replacements for 14 bikes stolen from mechanic's van

After having all 14 of their bikes stolen at the Tour of Britain Women, LifePlus-Wahoo’s continued participation in the race was plunged into doubt ahead of stage 2.

The British Continental Team were forced to search for a solution to make the start in Wrexham which was scheduled for 11:15 local time. However, thanks to the generosity of the peloton, with other teams providing spare bikes and mechanics offering their time, they have been able to take the start.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.