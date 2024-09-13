Jespr cycling computer offers an alternative to the big brands and has a sim card slot for on-the-go data

Made-in-Switzerland bike GPS includes 4-inch hi-res touchscreen and unit-front buttons

Jespr cycling computer
(Image credit: Jespr)

Just months after fitness-tech brand Coros brought its first bike computer to the market as a competitor to the big three of Garmin, Wahoo and Hammerhead, there’s another new cycling computer in town, which aims to offer a different user experience to the established players. 

It's from a brand called Jespr, and it's designed and assembled in Switzerland and priced at €570. It looks to go head to head with the best cycling computers by offering a large 4-inch touchscreen with the same high 480 x 800 pixel resolution as the Hammerhead Karoo and the new Garmin Edge 1050.  

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 