'I've seen so many doctors' - Thalita de Jong looking forward to 2026 after year plagued by medical mystery

Former cyclocross world champion aiming for incident free season with Human Powered Health

Almost ten years after her elite women's title in the 2016 UCI Cyclocross World Championships, you won't see Thalita de Jong battling in the fields in winter. Instead, her focus is on the road, racing with the Human Powered Health Women's WorldTour team.

Now 32, De Jong has endured so many repeated setbacks, she nearly quit the sport, but she keeps battling even after a mystery muscle ailment caused an early end to her 2025 season.

