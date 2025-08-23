'I've got a set of boxers, a set of socks, so it's no stress' - Finlay Pickering unfazed by last-minute plunge into Grand Tour debut at Vuelta a España

22-year-old Briton super-late substitute for injured Bahrain Victorious teammate Damiano Caruso

Finlay Pickering (Bahrain Victorious)
Finlay Pickering (Bahrain Victorious)

On Friday at 1 PM, less than 24 hours before the 2025 Vuelta a España was due to get underway, Finlay Pickering received the phone call that would indelibly change the Bahrain Victorious' racer's second half of the 2025 season - and perhaps even more.

Teammate Damiano Caruso fractured his hand which left the Italian veteran out of action for the Vuelta on Friday morning. Bahrain Victorious immediately opted to replace him with Pickering, 15 years Caruso's junior, who has never taken part in a Grand Tour before.

In an unexpected voyage in the dark like the 2025 Vuelta a España for Pickering, whatever familiar reference points he can get, he's sure to be welcoming them. But just making it to the Vuelta start after such a late call-up is already something of an achievement in itself.

