‘It feels like I've turned into a proper bike rider now' – Paul Double vindicates years of perseverance with maiden WorldTour win on Tour of Guangxi Queen stage

After long fight to make it into cycling’s top league, British rider solos to success atop Nongla Scenic Area

2025 Tour of Guangxi stage 5: Paul Double takes the lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

After four days of Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) winning at the Tour of Guangxi, there was a fifth success for a rider named Paul in the race on the Queen stage 5 to Nongla - but this time it was Great Britain's Paul Double, with the 29-year-old soloing to his first WorldTour win.

Unlike the vast majority of the riders currently taking part in China's only men's WorldTour race, Double has had a far-from-typical path of junior success to established professional.

Rather, there have been moments of zero job security, financing his own career and low confidence, prior to Saturday's breakthrough success.

"I say amongst the boys, 'We're going to win today', but the reality is with the level of the field here, I probably didn't expect it," Double told reporters after putting on the red leader’s jersey on the winner’s podium.

"To pull it off is really special and this season has turned out to be super good for me – it feels like I've turned into a proper bike rider now."

"Probably now it's the confidence [I've gained]. After Slovakia, I know – I knew I was a good bike rider, and I was kind of waiting for the win to come," said Double. "I think now that it has, it's given me that extra confidence and I've done it again here today."

On the attack

While it's patience and perseverance that have been essential to Double finally making it to his first WorldTour win, it was instinct and quick reactions that actually earned him it on the road.

"Everyone says to wait and wait, but in my head, I always like to go early," he admitted.

"Honoré went on the first steep section, and I followed. Then it was just him and me rolling on the flat. Back onto the steep, no one would pull with me, so I rode hard, knowing you're not getting much benefit in the wheels, then I had a gap and just time trialled to the finish.

"I looked back a few times and I saw UAE pulling which scared me a little bit. But it worked out."

Double has 15 seconds over Victor Lafay (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and 16 on Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) to defend red and turn a first WorldTour stage win into a first WorldTour stage race win, which would be quite the achievement in only his maiden season at the top level.

An undulating stage with laps around Nanning on Sunday is what separates him from what would be the biggest victory of his career so far: but Saturday’s success is already a major landmark.

