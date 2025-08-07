'It brings everybody up a level' – Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe riders excited for arrival of 'alien' Remco Evenepoel

2024 Giro d'Italia runner-up Dani Martínez calls signing of Evenepoel 'start of new chapter for squad'

MACON, FRANCE - JUNE 12: (L-R) Florian Lipowitz of Germany and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe - White best young jersey and Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step - Yellow leader jersey compete during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 5 a 183km stage from Saint-Priest to Macon / #UCIWT / on June 12, 2025 in Macon, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Evenepoel riding alongside his future teammates earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was over 1,000 kilometres from Tour de Pologne stage 3 start in Wałbrzych to Belgium, but the impact of the long-awaited announcement of Remco Evenepoel's transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026 was still felt nonetheless.

In the shadow of a now-defunct coal mine's massive outbuildings, Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's Pologne line-up found themselves being sought out by journalists digging for inside reactions from team leaders and support riders alike to the biggest contract news of the year.

