Is this the Colnago bike on which Tadej Pogačar will cement his triple crown?

Colnago unveils special V4Rs for the World Championship road race on Sunday

Colnago V4Rs Tadej for 2024 worlds
(Image credit: Colnago)

Racing for Slovenia, Tadej Pogačar will take to the start line for the men’s world championship road race in Zurich on Sunday on a special, limited edition Colnago V4Rs Tadej.   

Pogačar is hot favourite to win the road race on Sunday, adding to his wins in the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France earlier this year. If he wins, he will be only the third male cyclist after Eddy Merckx and Stephen Roche to to take cycling's triple crown by winning the Giro, Tour and Worlds in one year. Annemiek van Vleuten is the only woman to achieve the equivalent in women’s racing.

