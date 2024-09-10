Tadej Pogačar returns racing to target World Championships and triple crown

Tadej Pogačar travelled to Canada on Tuesday for the GP Cycliste de Québec and GP Cycliste de Montréal, kicking off his end-of-season race campaign and aiming for the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland at the end of the month.

Pogačar has not raced since winning the Tour de France in Nice on July 21. He opted out of the Paris Olympics and preferred to rest up and train after completing the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double.

Adding the world title and rainbow jersey to his 2024 palmares would mean Pogačar joins Eddy Merckx (1974) and Stephen Roche (1987) as the only male triple crown winners. Annemiek van Vleuten completed the women's triple crown in 2022.

"I don't know how many Grand Tours Primož Roglič and I have won now but a Slovenian has never won the world title. I hope to put that right," Pogačar said in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.

Pogačar rode on the Zurich World Championship course during a recent event with personal sponsor Plume in Switzerland. It seemed perfect for his aggressive racing style.

"It's hard but not super hard, but it's the riders who always make the race," he explained.

"Last year people thought the Glasgow Worlds would end in a sprint but that never happened. This year is more suited to the climbers. It's a punchy course, for aggressive riders, with some technical parts. It's a perfect Worlds course.

"If Mathieu van der Poel is on great form, he could fight for victory and surprise us. It would have been perfect for Wout van Aert and so it's a pity he won't race due to his crash. Then there's Remco [Evenepoel], like me he's a very versatile rider and can win on any terrain."

Pogačar won the GP Cycliste de Montreal in 2022 and this year is arguably the favourite for both the easier GP Cycliste de Québec on Friday and then Sunday's hilly GP Cycliste de Montréal. Montréal will host the 2026 Road World Championships on a similar course.

Pogačar will spearhead a strong UAE Team Emirates squad in Canada, with former Montréal winner Tim Wellens and Juan Ayuso as alternative leaders. Completing the team are Igor Arrieta, Finn Fisher-Black and Rafal Majka.

"I’ve had a good break from racing and I'm eager to get back to it now starting in Canada," Pogačar said. "It's a beautiful part of the world to ride a bike in and I have great memories here from two years ago.

"My condition is good and I’m focused on enjoying and doing well in this last part of the season. The level will be high there as always and we will need to be at our best. Whatever happens for the rest of the season I can be happy with what I’ve achieved this year. Anything else will be a bonus."

Without a doubt, he has improved in 2024. What has been the biggest thing that has changed?

"I have worked a lot off the bike, the environment around me has changed a bit. Small details on the bike, a different mentality of me and those around me. I am more comfortable on the bike, the training plan has been different."

The challenge now is to maintain this level or try to improve even more?

"I think there is room for further improvement. My life is not 110% dedicated to cycling. Focusing further with a stronger mentality... on many details like nutrition and other things... it could go even better. Or worse, who knows. We will try and see how it goes.

"Let's say I'm on the road, but I have to continue doing what I've been doing for the last few years. To be the best, you have to excel in every aspect compared to your rivals to the point that everyone agrees that you really are the best. It would be amazing to do that, but I'm not thinking about it too much.

"And if I don't succeed, never mind. I'm just thinking about having as much fun as possible in racing and with cycling."