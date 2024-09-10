Tadej Pogačar returns racing to target World Championships and triple crown

By
published

Road to the rainbow jersey runs via GP Cycliste de Québec and Montréal in Canada

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won the Tour de France in July
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) won the Tour de France in July (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Tadej Pogačar travelled to Canada on Tuesday for the GP Cycliste de Québec and GP Cycliste de Montréal, kicking off his end-of-season race campaign and aiming for the UCI Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland at the end of the month.

Pogačar has not raced since winning the Tour de France in Nice on July 21. He opted out of the Paris Olympics and preferred to rest up and train after completing the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.