Tadej Pogačar confirms favourite status for Zürich World Championships with masterclass in Montréal

published

Slovenian to quickly fly back to Europe for final two weeks of preparation before road race rainbow chase on September 29

MONTREAL QUEBEC SEPTEMBER 15 Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 a 2091km one day race from Montreal to Montreal UCIWT on September 15 2024 in Montreal Quebec Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) dominates at Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) laid down a final ominous marker before he heads to the Zürich UCI Road World Championships as the favourite for the road race, riding solo to his 22nd win of the year at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal after a blistering attack 23.3km from the finish.

Such was his dominance that the Slovenian even had time to high-five Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec winner and close friend Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) as he powered up the Avenue du Parc one final time, with soigneurs and team manager Mauro Gianetti following suit as the Emirati team celebrated past the line.

News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.