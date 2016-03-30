Trending

Etixx-QuickStep recon Tour of Flanders route - Gallery

Boonen, Stybar scout the roads

Image 1 of 24

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 24

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 24

Tom Steels supervises

Tom Steels supervises
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 24

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) heads off

Tony Martin (Etixx-Quickstep) heads off
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 24

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 24

Stijn Vandenbergh and Zdenek Stybar have a laugh while reconning the Tour of Flanders route

Stijn Vandenbergh and Zdenek Stybar have a laugh while reconning the Tour of Flanders route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 24

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 24

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 24

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 24

Nikolas Maes and Tom Boonen pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route

Nikolas Maes and Tom Boonen pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 24

Nikolas Maes and Tom Boonen

Nikolas Maes and Tom Boonen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 24

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) on the cobbles

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 24

Zdenek Stybar and Niki Terpstra on the cobbles

Zdenek Stybar and Niki Terpstra on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 24

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 24

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 24

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 24

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 24

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route

Etixx-Quickstep pre-ride the Tour of Flanders route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 24

Nikolas Maes on the Oude Kwaremont

Nikolas Maes on the Oude Kwaremont
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 24

Niki Terpstra and Tom Boonen on the Oude Kwaremont

Niki Terpstra and Tom Boonen on the Oude Kwaremont
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 24

Tom Boonen leads on the smoothest line

Tom Boonen leads on the smoothest line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 24

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 24

Zdenek Stybar and Niki Terpstra on the cobbles

Zdenek Stybar and Niki Terpstra on the cobbles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 24

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) on the pavé

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) on the pavé
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen will lead the Etixx-Quickstep team in the Tour of Flanders this weekend, seeking to claim the outright record for most wins in Belgium's biggest one-day race. Boonen is one of six riders to share the current record of three wins, having been victorious in 2005, 2006, and 2012. The other active rider in the list is Boonen's rival Fabian Cancellara.

Boonen was joined in the reconnaissance of the route by Zdenek Stybar, Niki Terpstra, Stijn Vandenbergh, and Nikolas Maes.

